Trainer Bob Baffert can add to his record number of victories in the West Coast's top Kentucky Derby prep race when he sends out two runners for the 2021 Santa Anita Derby on Saturday at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. The 68-year-old Baffert has won the Santa Anita Derby a record nine times, including with two horses who would eventually win the Triple Crown: American Pharoah in 2015 and Justify in '18. On Saturday Baffert saddles Medina Spirit, who is the 5-2 favorite in the 2021 Santa Anita Derby odds, and Defunded, who is one of the other top 2021 Santa Anita Derby contenders at 8-1.

Post time for the $750,000 race is 7:15 p.m. ET. With several lightly-raced horses ready to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what horse racing guru Jody Demling has to say before making any 2021 Santa Anita Derby picks.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling had a tremendous 2020 season. At one point last year he picked the winner of six consecutive races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. Anyone who has followed him is up.

After studying the past performances, Demling is largely fading Rock Your World, even though he getting 4-1 odds on Saturday. A son of Candy Ride, Rock Your World is undefeated in two career starts. He is coming off a 2¼-length victory at Santa Anita on Feb. 27.

But both of his starts have come on the grass, so the Santa Anita Derby will be his first attempt on the dirt. According to reports, his morning workouts on the dirt have just been average. Demling has picked Rock Your World to finish outside of the top five in this race.

However, Demling is high on Defunded at 4-1. This son of Dialed In has one win and one third in two career starts. He is coming off a 2½-length win at Santa Anita on March 6.

He will be making his first start beyond six furlongs, but his sire won the Florida Derby and dam sire won the Belmont Stakes, so he's bred to go this distance. "Add Mike Smith in the irons, and this one is dangerous," Demling told SportsLine. Demling has Defunded ranked in his top three and is using him in his 2021 Santa Anita Derby bets.

