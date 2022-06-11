In the history of the Belmont Stakes, 20 winning horses' names have started with the letter "C." Only one horse in the 2022 Belmont Stakes field can claim that distinction. Creative Minister is one of the favorites in the 2022 Belmont Stakes odds at 6-1 and will break from the fifth post. Although the gray colt has only run in four races, the most recent was a third-place finish in the Preakness, where he outran fellow Belmont entry Skippylongstocking. The latter will run from the second position, but carries some of the longest 2022 Belmont Stakes odds at 20-1. Golden Glider is another 20-1 entry, but Rich Strike (7-2) showed in the Kentucky Derby that the odds don't always make the horse. Post time for the Belmont 2022 is 6:44 p.m. ET. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks or horse racing predictions of your own, considering his spectacular track record in this race.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the Belmont Stakes 2022 having nailed the winner of this race three of the last four years. He hit the exacta, trifecta, and superfecta in last year's Belmont Stakes with Essential Qualiy. Two years ago, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. In 2018, he was all over Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and trainer Bob Baffert to make horse racing history at Belmont Park. The result: Justify became just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anyone who followed Demling's lead cashed in too.

He's coming off a major heater in 2020: At one point, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed this year's Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2022 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2022 Belmont Stakes picks: He is fading We the People, even though he is the 2-1 favorite. The Belmont Stakes 2022 will be the longest race We the People has ever run in, yet he is the clear favorite.

Jockeys Irad Ortiz Jr. (Mo Donegal), Jose Ortiz (Nest) and Joel Rosario (Barber Road) all have at least seven previous Belmont Stakes appearances on their resumes and each has won at least once. We the People's jockey, Flavien Prat, has only competed in one prior Belmont Stakes, which ended in a second place finish last year on Hot Rod Charlie. Nobody questions We the People's ability to run, but the experience of other 2022 Belmont Stakes jockeys could be the difference in the result if it's close after the final turn.

2022 Belmont Stakes horses, odds