The 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic at Keeneland Race Course is scheduled for Saturday. When the gates go up, all eyes will be on Flightline. The four-year-old is a perfect 5-0 in his career and even though he missed his Triple Crown season with a foot bruise, he's set the horse racing world ablaze with his breathtaking speed. The John Sadler-trained colt has won his last three graded-stakes races by a combined 36 lengths, including a 19 1/4-length romp in the Pacific Classic. He's the 3-5 favorite in the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic odds. Meanwhile, three-year-olds Epicenter (5-1), Taiba (8-1) and Rich Strike (20-1), the latter of whom won the 2022 Kentucky Derby as an 80-1 long shot, will face their biggest test yet against a loaded 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic field. Post time is 5:40 p.m. ET. You'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic picks or horse racing predictions of your own, considering his spectacular track record.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the Haskell Stakes 2022 having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes, the horse racing calendar's last major race, four of the last fives years, including an exacta this year with Mo Donegal.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Breeders' Cup Classic. He has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed this year's Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the Breeders' Cup Classic 2022 approaching, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic picks: He is fading Rich Strike, even though he won the 2022 Kentucky Derby. In fact, Demling says Rich Strike finishes dead-last in the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic leaderboard. Everyone will remember the masterful ride that Sonny Leon gave Rich Strike to become the second-biggest long shot to ever win the Kentucky Derby, but the rest of his resume is lacking given the quality of the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic lineup.

His only other win in 11 career starts came in a claiming race and he's failed to hit the board entirely in five of those starts. Rich Strike followed up his Kentucky Derby win with a sixth-place finish in the Belmont Stakes and then ran fourth in the Travers Stakes. He looked better in a runner-up finish at the Lukas Classic Stakes last month, but he's simply up against too much speed on Saturday. His career-best Beyer Speed Figure is 105 and there are five horses in the race that have run 111 or better. See which horses to pick here.

How to make 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic picks, bets

Demling just locked in his picks for Flightline, Taiba, Epicenter and every horse in the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic field. He's also high on a surprising long shot who is "always there no matter what track and what level of competition." Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic leaderboard, over at SportsLine.



Who wins the Longines Breeders' Cup Classic 2022? And which long shot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic, all from the expert who nailed 10 Derby-Oaks doubles and four of the last five Belmont winners.

2022 Breeders' Cup Classic horses, odds