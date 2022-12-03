Blue Grass Stakes winner Zandon takes on older horses for the first time when he leaves the starting gate in the 2022 Cigar Mile on Saturday at Aqueduct Race Course. Trained by Chad Brown, Zandon has two wins, three seconds and three thirds in eight career starts. He is coming off a second place finish in the Pennsylvania Derby. He is the even-money favorite in the 2022 Cigar Mile odds. The Todd Pletcher-trained Mind Control, who is making the final start of his career, is next in the odds at 5-2 in the six-horse Cigar Miles 2022 field. Get Her Number (4-1) and White Abarrio (9-2) round out the top four in the odds. Post time for the one-turn mile race is 3:43 p.m. ET. With an accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what SportsLine writer Gene Menez has to say before making any 2022 Cigar Mile picks.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, while writing for Sports on Earth, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta (American Pharoah, Firing Line, Dortmund and Frosted), which paid $1,268.20 for $2. Then in 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

One surprise: Menez is completely fading Mind Control, even though he is second in the odds at 5-2. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Mind Control has 11 wins, three seconds and six thirds in 28 career starts. His connections have said that the Cigar Mile will be the final race of Mind Control's career.

But he is only 1-for-3 on wet tracks in his career, and the forecast for Saturday is for rain. He also is only 1-for-7 racing without Lasix, and he won't be running with Lasix on Saturday. Mind Control does not appear on any of Menez's wagers. See which horses to back at SportsLine.

Menez's top pick is a horse who "should appreciate the cutback in distance."

