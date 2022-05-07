medina-spirit-2021-kentucky-derby.jpg
The 2021 Kentucky Derby was full of drama. While it was back in its traditional spot as the first jewel of the Triple Crown, a surprise winner and familiar trainer initially found their way to the winners' circle as Medina Spirit -- at 12-to-1 -- took home the garland of roses at Churchill Downs. Legendary trainer Bob Baffert was the horse's trainer and won a record seventh Kentucky Derby with the victory.

But then the win was stripped from Medina Spirit and Baffert after the horse tested positive for a banned substance following the race. That made Mandaloun the official winner.

Will this year's race be less dramatic? We'll find out on Saturday. In the meantime, here is a list of every Kentucky Derby winner -- all 147 of them.

  • 2022: Rich Strike
  • 2021: Mandaloun
  • 2020: Authentic
  • 2019: Country House
  • 2018: Justify  
  • 2017: Always Dreaming
  • 2016: Nyquist
  • 2015: American Pharoah
  • 2014: California Chrome
  • 2013: Orb
  • 2012: I'll Have Another
  • 2011: Animal Kingdom
  • 2010: Super Saver
  • 2009: Mine That Bird
  • 2008: Big Brown
  • 2007: Street Sense
  • 2006: Barbaro
  • 2005: Giacomo
  • 2004: Smarty Jones
  • 2003: Funny Cide
  • 2002: War Emblem
  • 2001: Monarchos
  • 2000: Fusaichi Pegasus
  • 1999: Charismatic
  • 1998: Real Quiet
  • 1997: Silver Charm
  • 1996: Grindstone
  • 1995: Thunder Gulch
  • 1994: Go For Gin
  • 1993: Sea Hero
  • 1992: Lil E. Tee
  • 1991: Strike the Gold
  • 1990: Unbridled
  • 1989: Sunday Silence
  • 1988: Winning Colors
  • 1987: Alysheba
  • 1986: Ferdinand
  • 1985: Spend a Buck
  • 1984: Swale
  • 1983: Sunny's Halo
  • 1982: Gato Del Sol
  • 1981: Pleasant Colony
  • 1980: Genuine Risk
  • 1979: Spectacular Bid
  • 1978: Affirmed
  • 1977: Seattle Slew
  • 1976: Bold Forbes
  • 1975: Foolish Pleasure
  • 1974: Cannonade
  • 1973: Secretariat
  • 1972: Riva Ridge
  • 1971: Canonero II
  • 1970: Dust Commander
  • 1969: Majestic Prince
  • 1968: Forward Pass
  • 1967: Proud Clarion
  • 1966: Kauai King
  • 1965: Lucky Debonair
  • 1964: Northern Dancer
  • 1963: Chateaugay
  • 1962: Decidedly
  • 1961: Carry Back
  • 1960: Venetian Way
  • 1959: Tomy Lee
  • 1958: Tim Tam
  • 1957: Iron Liege
  • 1956: Needles
  • 1955: Swaps
  • 1954: Determine
  • 1953: Dark Star
  • 1952: Hill Gail
  • 1951: Count Turf
  • 1950: Middleground
  • 1949: Ponder
  • 1948: Citation
  • 1947: Jet Pilot
  • 1946: Assault
  • 1945: Hoop Jr.
  • 1944: Pensive
  • 1943: Count Fleet
  • 1942: Shut Out
  • 1941: Whirlaway
  • 1940: Gallahadion
  • 1939: Johnstown
  • 1938: Lawrin
  • 1937: War Admiral
  • 1936: Bold Venture
  • 1935: Omaha
  • 1934: Cavalcade
  • 1933: Brokers Tip
  • 1932: Burgoo King
  • 1931: Twenty Grand
  • 1930: Gallant Fox
  • 1929: Clyde Van Dusen
  • 1928: Reigh Count
  • 1927: Whiskery
  • 1926: Bubbling Over
  • 1925: Flying Ebony
  • 1924: Black Gold
  • 1923: Zev
  • 1922: Morvich
  • 1921: Behave Yourself
  • 1920: Paul Jones
  • 1919: Sir Barton
  • 1918: Exterminator
  • 1917: Omar Khayyam
  • 1916: George Smith
  • 1915: Regret
  • 1914: Old Rosebud
  • 1913: Donerail
  • 1912: Worth
  • 1911: Meridian
  • 1910: Donau
  • 1909: Wintergreen
  • 1908: Stone Strett
  • 1907: Pink Star
  • 1906: Sir Huon
  • 1905: Agile
  • 1904: Elwood
  • 1903: Judge Himes
  • 1902: Alan-a-Dale
  • 1901: HIs Eminence
  • 1900: Lieut. Gibson
  • 1899: Manuel
  • 1898: Plaudit
  • 1897: Typhoon II
  • 1896: Ben Brush
  • 1895: Halma
  • 1894: Chant
  • 1893: Lookout
  • 1892: Azra
  • 1891: Kingman
  • 1890: Riley
  • 1889: Spokane
  • 1888: Macbeth II
  • 1887: Montrose
  • 1886: Ben Ali
  • 1885: Joe Cotton
  • 1884: Buchanan
  • 1883: Leonatus
  • 1882: Apollo
  • 1881: Hindoo
  • 1880: Fonso
  • 1879: Lord Murphy
  • 1878: Day Star
  • 1877: Baden-Baden
  • 1876: Vagrant
  • 1875: Aristides