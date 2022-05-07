The 2021 Kentucky Derby was full of drama. While it was back in its traditional spot as the first jewel of the Triple Crown, a surprise winner and familiar trainer initially found their way to the winners' circle as Medina Spirit -- at 12-to-1 -- took home the garland of roses at Churchill Downs. Legendary trainer Bob Baffert was the horse's trainer and won a record seventh Kentucky Derby with the victory.

But then the win was stripped from Medina Spirit and Baffert after the horse tested positive for a banned substance following the race. That made Mandaloun the official winner.

Will this year's race be less dramatic? We'll find out on Saturday. In the meantime, here is a list of every Kentucky Derby winner -- all 147 of them.

2022: Rich Strike

2021: Mandaloun

2020: Authentic

2019: Country House



2018: Justify



2017: Always Dreaming



2016: Nyquist



2015: American Pharoah



2014: California Chrome



2013: Orb



2012: I'll Have Another



2011: Animal Kingdom



2010: Super Saver



2009: Mine That Bird



2008: Big Brown



2007: Street Sense



2006: Barbaro



2005: Giacomo



2004: Smarty Jones

2003: Funny Cide



2002: War Emblem



2001: Monarchos



2000: Fusaichi Pegasus



1999: Charismatic



1998: Real Quiet



1997: Silver Charm



1996: Grindstone



1995: Thunder Gulch



1994: Go For Gin



1993: Sea Hero



1992: Lil E. Tee



1991: Strike the Gold



1990: Unbridled



1989: Sunday Silence



1988: Winning Colors



1987: Alysheba



1986: Ferdinand



1985: Spend a Buck

1984: Swale



1983: Sunny's Halo



1982: Gato Del Sol



1981: Pleasant Colony



1980: Genuine Risk



1979: Spectacular Bid



1978: Affirmed



1977: Seattle Slew



1976: Bold Forbes



1975: Foolish Pleasure



1974: Cannonade



1973: Secretariat



1972: Riva Ridge



1971: Canonero II



1970: Dust Commander



1969: Majestic Prince



1968: Forward Pass



1967: Proud Clarion



1966: Kauai King



1965: Lucky Debonair



1964: Northern Dancer



1963: Chateaugay



1962: Decidedly



1961: Carry Back



1960: Venetian Way



1959: Tomy Lee



1958: Tim Tam



1957: Iron Liege



1956: Needles



1955: Swaps



1954: Determine



1953: Dark Star



1952: Hill Gail



1951: Count Turf



1950: Middleground



1949: Ponder



1948: Citation



1947: Jet Pilot



1946: Assault



1945: Hoop Jr.



1944: Pensive



1943: Count Fleet



1942: Shut Out



1941: Whirlaway



1940: Gallahadion



1939: Johnstown



1938: Lawrin



1937: War Admiral



1936: Bold Venture



1935: Omaha



1934: Cavalcade



1933: Brokers Tip



1932: Burgoo King



1931: Twenty Grand



1930: Gallant Fox



1929: Clyde Van Dusen



1928: Reigh Count



1927: Whiskery



1926: Bubbling Over



1925: Flying Ebony



1924: Black Gold



1923: Zev



1922: Morvich



1921: Behave Yourself



1920: Paul Jones



1919: Sir Barton



1918: Exterminator



1917: Omar Khayyam



1916: George Smith



1915: Regret



1914: Old Rosebud



1913: Donerail



1912: Worth



1911: Meridian



1910: Donau



1909: Wintergreen



1908: Stone Strett



1907: Pink Star



1906: Sir Huon



1905: Agile



1904: Elwood



1903: Judge Himes



1902: Alan-a-Dale



1901: HIs Eminence



1900: Lieut. Gibson



1899: Manuel



1898: Plaudit



1897: Typhoon II



1896: Ben Brush



1895: Halma



1894: Chant



1893: Lookout



1892: Azra



