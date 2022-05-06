Santa Anita Derby winner Taiba will try to pull off a rare feat on Saturday when he leaves the starting gate in the 2022 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Taiba, who got his name after a nickname for Medina, Saudi Arabia, the hometown of owner Amr Zedan, will attempt to become the first horse to win the Kentucky Derby in just his third career start since Leonatus did so in 1883. Just four Kentucky Derby horses since 1937 have even attempted to win the Run for the Roses with so little experience. Taiba is 12-1 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. Blue Grass Stakes winner Zandon is the 3-1 favorite in the 20-horse 2022 Kentucky Derby field, while Louisiana Derby winner Epicenter is 7-2. Post time for the Kentucky Derby 2022 is 6:57 p.m. ET. With a talented 20-horse field expected to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year, he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes.

This year, he has been red-hot in the 2022 Kentucky Derby prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta in the Louisiana Derby and the exacta in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also has hit the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup and multiple Pick 4s, among other scores. Now, he has handicapped the 2022 Kentucky Derby field, made his picks and constructed his bets. Click here to see them.

One surprise: Weir is fading Zandon, even though he is the 3-1 Kentucky Derby favorite. Zandon is coming off his biggest career win in the Blue Grass at Keeneland, but he had to rally from the back to win that race. He came up short to Epicenter in the Risen Star earlier this year, which does not bode well for his chances to win in the Kentucky Derby 2022. His odds drastically changed following the 2022 Kentucky Derby post position draw, but Weir is not buying the movement.

There are plenty of Kentucky Derby horses capable of winning on Saturday, making Zandon's price look way too short. He likes to come from off the pace, so this could be a different type of race than what he is used to. Weir expects a faster starting pace than normal, which could create some issues for Zandon.

Another curveball: Weir is high on UAE Derby winner Crown Pride, even though he's a 20-1 long shot. Just the second Japanese-bred to even run in the Kentucky Derby, Crown Pride is a bit of a mystery. He made his first three starts in Japan, winning two of them, before winning the UAE Derby, which qualified him for the Kentucky Derby 2022.

Though the lone Japanese starter in the Kentucky Derby finished sixth, Japanese horses have been red-hot on the global stage, winning the country's first two Breeders' Cup races in November and then five races on the Dubai World Cup card. "Considering how Japanese horses have been running during recent international competitions, he's hard to ignore," Weir told SportsLine. Weir will be using Crown Pride prominently in his 2022 Kentucky Derby bets.

Weir is all-in on a massive double-digit long shot who should be in "a dangerous position at the top of the stretch" and has a "big chance at a potentially great price." Weir is including this horse in his 2022 Kentucky Derby bets, and so should you. He's only sharing his 2022 Kentucky Derby cheat sheet and picks here.

Who wins the Kentucky Derby 2022? And which enormous double-digit long shot is a must-back? Check out the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2022 below, then visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who has nailed this year's prep races.



