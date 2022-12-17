Trainer Bob Baffert looks to continue his dominance in one of the West Coast's top 2-year-old races when he sends out the top three favorites in the 2022 Los Alamitos Futurity on Saturday at Los Alamitos Race Course in Cypress, Calif. The 69-year-old Baffert has won the Futurity, which has been run since 1981, a record 13 times. No other trainer has won more than four. For Saturday's 2022 Kentucky Derby prep race, Baffert's Arabian Lion is the 4-5 morning-line favorite in the 2022 Los Alamitos Futurity odds. Carmel Road (2-1) and Fort Bragg (4-1) also could give Baffert his 14th Futurity win. Practical Move (8-1), who's trained by Tim Yakteen, and Tall Boy (20-1), trained by Leandro Mora, round out the short, five-horse field. Post time for the 1 1/16-mile race is 4:51 p.m. ET. With a lightly-raced field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what SportsLine expert Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Los Alamitos Futurity picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year, in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In last year's Breeders' Cup Classic, she hit the Knicks Go-Medina Spirit exacta for $260.80. And in Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager this year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since joining SportsLine in November 2021, her picks have cashed in the 2021 and '22 Breeders' Cup Classics, Kentucky Oaks, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes, among other races. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

Now, she has handicapped the 2022 Los Alamitos Futurity lineup and made her picks and constructed her bets. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Top 2022 Los Alamitos Futurity predictions

One surprise: Yu's top choice is not Arabian Lion, even though he is the 4-5 morning-line favorite. Trained by Baffert, Arabian Lion has a win and a second in two career starts. He's currently the co-third choice in advance wagering for the 2023 Kentucky Derby, at 20-1.

But Yu thinks that Arabian Lion's price in this race does not provide enough value. "He gets the perfect draw for a smooth trip and should be favored, but his odds will be too low to play him on top," Yu told SportsLine. Yu prefers another horse over Arabian Lion. See which horses to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2022 Los Alamitos Futurity picks

Yu's top choice is a horse whose trainer "has been targeting this spot" with this horse. She also is high on a longshot who is "playable underneath." She's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2022 Los Alamitos Futurity? What longshot is a must-back? What does Yu think of every horse in the race? And how has she constructed her wagers? See the 2022 Los Alamitos Futurity odds below and then visit SportsLine to see Yu's picks.

2022 Los Alamitos Futurity odds, post positions