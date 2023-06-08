The 2023 Belmont Stakes will be held on Saturday at Belmont Park. Nine horses drew into the 2023 Belmont Stakes field, with Tapit Shoes receiving the No. 1 post for the third leg of the Triple Crown. That's been a benefit historically at Belmont Park, with the No. 1 post producing 24 Belmont Stakes winners in its 154-year history, nine more than any other post position. However, Tapit Shoes is one of only two 2023 Belmont Stakes horses without a graded-stakes win, so he's a 20-1 longshot in the 2023 Belmont Stakes odds. Forte is already a five-time graded stakes winner and the 5-2 favorite as he makes his long-awaited Triple Crown debut after being scratched the morning of the Kentucky Derby.

The 2023 Belmont Stakes post time is 7:02 p.m. ET. Before locking in any 2023 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions from SportsLine's Jody Demling, given his dominant Belmont track record.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the 2023 Preakness Stakes. Demling also enters the Belmont Stakes 2023 having nailed the winner of the final Triple Crown race four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anybody following him in those races saw huge returns.

Now, with the 2023 Belmont Stakes approaching, Demling is sharing his horse racing picks and predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2023 Belmont Stakes predictions

For the 2023 Belmont Stakes, Demling is fading Tapit Trice, even though he's one of the top favorites at 3-1. In fact, Demling says Tapit Trice barely even hits the board. This Todd Pletcher-trained gray is coming off a disappointing seventh-place finish in the 2023 Kentucky Derby despite going off as the second-favorite. However, he's second-favorite again as he returns for the Belmont Stakes, primarily because of his pedigree.

Tapit is arguably the most well-known distance sire in America, having produced four Belmont Stakes winners already in his stud career. But while Tapit Trice may fare better over the added distance, this race sets up similarly to the Kentucky Derby with a field of horses who prefer to come from off the pace. Tapit Trice was never truly a factor at Churchill Downs and Demling certainly isn't a fan of the price given the circumstances. See who else to fade here.

Another stunner: Demling is high on National Treasure in the Belmont Stakes 2023, even though he's a 5-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The horse had failed to win his first four stakes races before his surprising victory at the Preakness. He is the son of Quality Road, a four-time Grade 1 winner, including the 2010 Metropolitan Handicap at Belmont Park.

National Treasure's connections set him apart in the 2023 Belmont Stakes field, as his co-owners, trainer and jockey all have previous victories in this race. Demling believes the longer, 1 1/2-mile distance will favor National Treasure. Demling sees the horse as one that's still ascending and believes he can sustain the distance at Belmont Park. "I loved his fight in the Preakness Stakes," Demling told SportsLine. "I think he would have still won going further." See who else to back here.

How to make 2023 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

Instead, Demling is also high on a double-digit longshot who has "looked sharp in his return to the track." Anyone who backs this horse could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Who wins the Belmont Stakes 2023? And which huge double-digit longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2023 Belmont Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the 2023 Belmont Stakes, all from the expert who nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta at the Preakness and has called four of the last five Belmont winners.

2023 Belmont Stakes odds, post positions, horses