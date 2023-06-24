On Monday night, the Collegiate Women Sports Awards will present one female athlete with the Honda Cup as the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year. There are 12 Honda Sport Award winners all vying for the title in 2023.

The group of 12 finalists is headlined by Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark, who had a monster season while leading the Hawkeyes to the national championship game. She averaged 27.8 points, 8.6 assists, and 7.1 rebounds per game as a junior. Clark beat out South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes, and Villanova's Maddie Siegrist for the Honda Sport Award in basketball.

In the softball category, Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts took home the Honda Sport Award over two Tennessee Lady Vols, Kiki Molloy and Ashley Rogers, as well as UCLA's Megan Faraimo. Fouts ranked first nationally in strikeouts (323) while posting a miniscule ERA of 1.66 and 10 shutouts.

Another notable name among the 12 finalists is North Carolina field hockey star Erin Matson, who just led the program to its 10th national championship and its 25th ACC Championship. While guiding the Tar Heels to a 21-0 record, Matson led the nation in goals (28) and assists (10). She also has the NCAA record for points and goals in the NCAA Tournament. Matson will go right from playing to coaching as she has already been named the next field hockey coach at North Carolina.

The complete list of 12 finalists for Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Years is as follows:

Caitlin Clark: University of Iowa, Basketball, Junior, Guard

University of Iowa, Basketball, Junior, Guard Fiona Crawley: University of North Carolina, Tennis, Junior

University of North Carolina, Tennis, Junior Kate Douglass: University of Virginia, Swimming & Diving, Senior

University of Virginia, Swimming & Diving, Senior Logan Eggleston: University of Texas, Volleyball, Senior, Outside Hitter

University of Texas, Volleyball, Senior, Outside Hitter Montana Fouts: University of Alabama, Softball, Graduate Student, Pitcher

University of Alabama, Softball, Graduate Student, Pitcher Erin Matson: University of North Carolina, Field Hockey, Senior, Forward

University of North Carolina, Field Hockey, Senior, Forward Jasmine Moore: University of Florida, Track & Field, Senior, Jumps

University of Florida, Track & Field, Senior, Jumps Lilly Reale: UCLA, Soccer, Sophomore, Defender

UCLA, Soccer, Sophomore, Defender Izzy Scane: Northwestern University, Lacrosse, Graduate Student, Attack

Northwestern University, Lacrosse, Graduate Student, Attack Trinity Thomas: Graduate, University of Florida, Gymnastics

Graduate, University of Florida, Gymnastics Katelyn Tuohy: Sophomore, North Carolina State University, Cross Country, Sophomore

Sophomore, North Carolina State University, Cross Country, Sophomore Rose Zhang: Sophomore, Stanford University, Golf

