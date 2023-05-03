The most prestigious horse race of the year will unfold on Saturday when the 2023 Kentucky Derby gets underway from Churchill Downs. The annual Run for the Roses is often referred to as the "most exciting two minutes in sports," and the 149th Kentucky Derby is expected to live up to the hype. The Kentucky Derby 2023 marks the first leg of horse racing's coveted Triple Crown and features 20 Kentucky Derby horses vying for a $1.86 million payday that goes to the winner. Forte is the 3-1 favorite in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds and will break from the No. 15 post.

Other top 2023 Kentucky Derby contenders include Tapit Trice (5-1), Angel of Empire (8-1), Derma Sotogake (10-1) and Practical Move (10-1). The 2023 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. Before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2023 Kentucky Derby futures already on the board, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Forte even though he's the 3-1 favorite in the Kentucky Derby 2023 odds. It's hard to argue with Forte's resume, as the colt has won six of his seven starts and has generated more career earnings than any other horse in the 2023 Kentucky Derby field. Forte is trained by Todd Pletcher, a veteran trainer, but Pletcher hasn't produced a Kentucky Derby champion since Always Dreaming in 2017.

Forte won the Florida Derby in his last outing, but it was far from a dominating performance. The colt used a late run after trailing the majority of the race to edge Mage by a length at the finish line. Forte has also never been stretched out in competition to run the one and one-quarter mile length of the Kentucky Derby 2023. Forte will be dealing with traffic starting at post No. 15 and will need to fight to create early separation into a favorable position. See which other 2023 Kentucky Derby horses to avoid at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Derma Sotogake, even though he's a longshot at 10-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. No horse in the 2023 Kentucky Derby field is coming off a bigger margin of victory than Derma Sotogake. The Japan-bred crushed his rivals at the UAE Derby, winning by 5 1/2 lengths.

Derma Sotogake exhibited thundering pace in that victory, pushing straight to the lead in Dubai and never looking back. The Chestnut colt covered the 1 3/16 miles in Dubai in just 1:55.81. Jockey Christophe Lemaire may have to implore a similar tactic on Saturday after Derma Sotogake drew the No. 17 post, which has never produced a winner at the Kentucky Derby. Demling notes that "the Dubai-to-the-Derby route has not been very successful in the past," but Derma Sotogake's speed is difficult to ignore. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is especially high on a big longshot who "has looked outstanding training at Churchill Downs and will be there with a shot in the end." Anyone who backs this horse could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2023? And which huge underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who nailed 10 Derby-Oaks doubles.

2023 Kentucky Derby odds, futures