Saturday's 2023 Pegasus World Cup gives fans one more chance to cash in on horses they've become familiar with during last spring's Triple Crown season. One of those horses, Cyberknife, is the 5-2 favorite in the 2023 Pegasus World Cup odds, but could have his work cut out for him breaking from the 10th post. Four-year-old bay colt Simplification (15-1) placed fourth at the Kentucky Derby, but finished behind Skippylongstocking (5-1) in his last race at Gulfstream Park, where Saturday's Pegasus World Cup 2023 takes place. All three could be chasing 2023 Pegasus World Cup contenders like Art Collector (10-1) and Defunded (6-1), two horses that like to set or press the pace. Post time is 5:40 p.m. ET. Before locking in any 2023 Pegasus World Cup picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Pegasus World Cup having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Pegasus World Cup 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, he has handicapped the 2023 Pegasus World Cup field, made his picks and constructed his bets. You can only see them here.

Top 2023 Pegasus World Cup predictions

One surprise: Demling is fading Cyberknife, even though he's the race favorite at 5-2. Cyberknife will hang up the saddle after this weekend and hasn't produced a first-place finish in his last three races. Following his disastrous showing at the Kentucky Derby last May, he responded with consecutive wins in the Matt Winn Stakes and Haskell Stakes.

Cyberknife would prefer to keep pace with the front of the pack and hit the afterburners late in the final stretch, but this is a balanced 2023 Pegasus World Cup field. He may not have the openings he's accustomed to seeing when making a late charge and has shown throughout his career that he can lose focus during a race if the situation doesn't line up favorably. Cyberknife may be the 2023 Pegasus World Cup favorite heading into the weekend, but is far from lock to run away with the win. See his picks here.

How to make 2023 Pegasus World Cup picks, bets

Instead, Demling's top pick is a sleeper who should go to the front early and whose jockey is the ultimate X-factor. He's also high on a big double-digit long shot who is "seemingly in good form." Demling is including these horses in his 2023 Pegasus World Cup bets, and so should you. He's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So what horse wins the Pegasus World Cup 2023? What double-digit longshot is a must-back? And how has Demling constructed his wagers? Check out the latest Pegasus World Cup odds 2023 below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Pegasus World Cup.



2023 Pegasus World Cup odds, contenders, horses, lineup