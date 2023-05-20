Pimlico Race Course first opened in 1870 and hosted the first Preakness Stakes in 1873, with Survivor winning by 10 lengths. That remained the record winning margin until 2004, when Smarty Jones won by 11 1/2 lengths. The 2023 Preakness Stakes will take place on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course, where all eyes will be on Kentucky Derby winner Mage. Mage is the only Kentucky Derby horse entered in the 2023 Preakness Stakes field and the 8-5 favorite after posting a career-best Beyer Speed Figure of 105 at Churchill Downs. National Treasure is 4-1 in the 2023 Preakness Stakes odds and will be Bob Baffert's first Triple Crown runner in two years.

The 2023 Preakness Stakes post time is 7:01 p.m. ET on Saturday. Before locking in any 2023 Preakness Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions from SportsLine's Jody Demling, given his dominant Preakness track record.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 18 years, and nailed his 2022 Preakness exacta. Demling also enters the 2023 Preakness Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up.

Top 2023 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Preakness Stakes picks: Demling is high on Blazing Sevens, even though he's a longshot at 6-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. After a strong two-year-old season, Blazing Sevens fell off the radar following an eighth-place finish at the Fountain of Youth Stakes and a well-beaten third at the Blue Grass Stakes. However, the latter result was technically enough to qualify for the Kentucky Derby, but trainer Chad Brown opted to skip the race to prep for Pimlico.

It's a move that has worked twice before for Brown, first with Cloud Computing in 2017 and then with Early Voting last year. Blazing Sevens ran the fastest five-furlong workout of any of the 2023 Preakness Stakes contenders in his last jog and had another strong workout prior to that. The results haven't been there, but the talent is undeniable for this son of Good Magic that is grand-sired by 2007 Preakness winner Curlin. See who else to back here.

2023 Preakness Stakes horses, odds