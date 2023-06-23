The Royal Ascot meeting at Ascot Racecourse outside London concludes on Saturday, and the marquee race on the seven-race card is the 2023 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes. The $1.25 million, six-furlong sprint has attracted some of the top turf sprinters from around the world. Artorius, who is based in Australia, is the 9-2 favorite in the latest 2023 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes odds. Meanwhile Wellington, who has shipped in from Hong Kong, and Highfield Princess are tied for second in the odds in the 16-horse Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes field, at 11-2. Kinross and Sacred, both 8-1, round out the top five in the odds..

Post time is 10:40 a.m. ET. With some of the world's best horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what red-hot racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2023 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager last year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since the end of February, she has crushed the Saudi Cup, riding a 15-1 winner, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby. In the last month, she has hit the exacta in the Preakness Stakes and Hollywood Gold Cup and had both the winner and exacta in the Summertime Oaks and Wednesday's Price of Wales's Stakes.

Top 2023 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes picks

One surprise: Yu is high on Kinross, even though he is an 8-1 longshot. A 6-year-old son of Kingman, Kinross has eight wins, one second and two thirds in 22 career starts. He won two Group 1 races in the second half of last year.

Yu is not concerned that Kinross will be making his first start since November. "If he returns with the same form, he's a contender even at this shorter-than-preferred distance," Yu told SportsLine.

