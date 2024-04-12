Many of the country's top older fillies and mares will square off when the starting gate opens in the 2024 Apple Blossom Handicap on Saturday at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Ark. Historically one of the most important races for 4-year-old fillies and mares, the 2024 Apple Blossom has attracted another top-notch field, including Adare Manor and Wet Paint, who have both won Grade 1 races. Adare Manor is the 9-5 favorite in the 2024 Apple Blossom Handicap odds, while Wet Paint is 3-1. Gulfstream Park shipper Honor D Lady is the 7-2 third choice in the nine-horse 2024 Apple Blossom Handicap field.



Post time is set for 6:46 p.m. ET. With several accomplished fillies and mares set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Santa Anita-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any Apple Blossom Handicap picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager two years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Last year she crushed the Saudi Cup, riding 15-1 winner Panthalassa, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby. She hit the exacta in the Preakness Stakes and Hollywood Gold Cup and had both the winner and exacta in the Summertime Oaks and the Prince of Wales's Stakes. She also smashed the Haskell Stakes for a $663 score, hitting 12-1 winner Geaux Rocket Ride as well as the exacta.

In January, she correctly called National Treasure to win the Pegasus World Cup, and last week she predicted Stronghold's upset win in the Santa Anita Derby en route to a $219.50 payday.

Top 2024 Apple Blossom Handicap predictions

One surprise: Yu is high on the chances of Bellamore, even though she's a 12-1 longshot. Trained by Steve Asmussen, Bellamore has four wins, four seconds and six thirds in 21 career starts. She is coming off a third place finish in the Azeri Stakes at Oaklawn Park.

Yu likes Bellamore's consistency. She has finished off-the-board in just three of 21 career starts. "She picks up a lot of checks," Yu told SportsLine.

Moreover, Yu's top pick is "super consistent." She's also high on a double-digit longshot who "seems to run great races against easier foes."

2024 Apple Blossom Handicap odds, contenders