The countdown to the 2024 Kentucky Derby is officially underway. The 150th Run for the Roses is slated for Saturday, May 4, at Churchill Downs, where the top 2024 Kentucky Derby horses include Fierceness. Trained by Todd A. Pletcher, Fierceness enters as the 5-2 favorite in the latest 2024 Kentucky Derby odds and will break from the No. 17 spot after the 2024 Kentucky Derby post draw was held over the weekend. Fierceness is coming off an impressive win at the Florida Derby in March and a third-place finish in the Holy Bull in April.

He is followed in the Kentucky Derby odds 2024 by Sierra Leone (3-1), Catching Freedom (8-1), and Forever Young (10-1). Will Fierceness buck the recent trend of Florida Derby winners struggling to contend at Churchill Downs? The 2024 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With the Kentucky Derby annually featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what Santa Anita-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, considering the success she's had handicapping this race.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager two years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Yu enters this year's Kentucky Derby on a roll. She correctly called National Treasure to win the Pegasus World Cup. In the month leading up to the Kentucky Derby, she predicted Stronghold's upset win in the Santa Anita Derby and smashed the exacta in the Apple Blossom Handicap.

Top 2024 Kentucky Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu is fading Fierceness, even though he is the 5-2 Kentucky Derby favorite. Fierceness is coming off a victory in the Florida Derby, but with that comes a substantial drop in his value. The Florida Derby winner is guaranteed a spot in the Kentucky Derby field, but only three horses have won the Kentucky Derby after winning the Florida Derby since 2010. Always Dreaming was the last horse to win those races back-to-back.

Fierceness has won three of five career races, but this will be his first run at Churchill Downs. Fierceness is trained by Todd Pletcher, who has produced just two Kentucky Derby winners in 62 starts. Pletcher's last Kentucky Derby victory came in 2017 with Always Dreaming. There's a lot to like about Fierceness' previous success, but Yu doesn't see the value in playing him as a favorite in a large 2024 Kentucky Derby field.

Another curveball: Yu is high on Just a Touch, even though he's a longshot at 10-1 in the Kentucky Derby odds 2024. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Just a Touch finished second against a strong field at the Blue Grass Stakes and third at the Gotham. The Brad Cox-trainee posted impressive speed figures at both races, which indicate the three-year-old colt could make a strong run at Churchill Downs.

Based on his showing at the Blue Grass Stakes, Yu believes Just a Touch is being undervalued in the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds. "If Sierra Leone runs into traffic issues in that 20-horse field, Just a Touch should be squarely in contention. This is the kind of year that a horse with one lifetime win can capture the blanket of roses with the right trip," Yu told SportsLine. You can see all of Yu's 2024 Kentucky Derby bets here.

2024 Kentucky Derby odds, contenders