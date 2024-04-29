It has been five years since the morning-line favorite won the Kentucky Derby, but Todd Pletcher-trained Fierceness will hope to end that streak at the 150th Run for the Roses. The 2024 Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 4, at Churchill Downs, and Fierceness is coming off a victory in the Florida Derby. He will break from the No. 17 post on Saturday at Churchill Downs following the weekend's 2024 Kentucky Derby post draw. According to the latest 2024 Kentucky Derby odds, Fierceness is the 5-2 favorite, followed by Sierra Leone (3-1) and Catching Freedom (8-1).

Forever Young (10-1) and Just a Touch (10-1) round out the top five favorites in the 2024 Kentucky Derby field. The 2024 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With so much to consider while making your 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

The Run for the Roses is the longest-running sporting event in the United States after first being held at Churchill Downs in 1875. Meriwether Lewis Clark Jr. started the race with inspiration from European horse races, but the popularity of the event has grown dramatically over the past century. Secretariat became the fastest winner in history with a time of 1:59.40 in 1973, a record that still stands. He went on to win the sport's first Triple Crown in 25 years, but Seattle Slew (1977) and Affirmed (1978) also achieved that feat later in the decade. The most recent Triple Crown winners were American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018).

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Kentucky Derby like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2024 Kentucky Derby picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2024. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 years.

He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta and superfecta picks in 2023, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge. Now, he's sharing all of his 2024 Kentucky Derby bets here.

Kentucky Derby Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $330.44 at the 2023 Kentucky Derby with Mage and Two Phil's.

Kentucky Derby Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $982.36 at the 2023 Kentucky Derby with Mage, Two Phil's and Angel of Empire.

Kentucky Derby Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $15,643.65 at the 2023 Kentucky Derby with Mage, Two Phil's, Angel of Empire and Disarm.

Demling is not taking Fierceness (5-2) to win this year, even though he's the favorite. Instead, he is building his tickets around Sierra Leone and a massive double-digit longshot who "keeps getting better and better."

