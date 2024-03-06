Sierra Leone boasts a strong pedigree, as both of his parents (Gun Runner, Heavenly Love) were major winners. He will try to live up to the hype when he races in the 2024 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 4. Sierra Leone is the 6-1 favorite in the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds, followed by Dornoch (9-1) and Timberlake (15-1). Which 2024 Kentucky Derby horses should you target with your 2024 Kentucky Derby bets?

The 2024 Kentucky Derby field will continue to take shape over the next few months, as horses qualify based on points earned in the Road to the Derby races. Oddsmakers have limited information to work with, which means there is early value on the horse racing odds board. Before making any 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2024. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 years. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta and superfecta picks in 2023, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Fierceness, even though he's one of the favorites at 16-1. Fierceness is the reigning 2-year-old male champion, winning the Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1) in November to wrap up the year. However, he was unable to build on that momentum to open his 3-year-old season, finishing third in the 2024 Holy Bull (G3) in February, despite entering the race as a heavy favorite.

His speed numbers were significantly lower than what he posted in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile, as he finished behind Hades and Domestic Product in the Holy Bull. Fierceness also had a rough showing in the Champagne Stakes last October, coming in seventh place in a race that Timberlake won. Demling has not seen enough consistency from Fierceness to justify wagering on him to win the biggest race of the year. See which other 2024 Kentucky Derby horses to avoid at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Honor Marie, even though he's a 36-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The last three Kentucky Derby winners have closed with double-digit odds, including Rich Strike at 80-1 two years ago. Honor Marie has the potential to make it four straight longshot winners, especially since he won twice at Churchill Downs last year.

He won the MSW in September before looking even more impressive when he won the 2023 Kentucky Jockey Club (G2) in November, improving his speed figure. Honor Marie most recently raced in the 2024 Risen Star (G2) earlier this month, finishing in fifth place. He is the son of Honor Code, who won multiple Grade 1 stakes races in 2015, so Demling feels good about backing Honor Marie as a longshot for the Kentucky Derby. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

2024 Kentucky Derby odds, futures