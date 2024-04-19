Rich Strike stunned the horse racing world when he won the 2022 Kentucky Derby as an 80-1 longshot, becoming the second-biggest longshot to win the race. He was not in the Kentucky Derby field until Ethereal Road was scratched the day before, so there are plenty of owners hoping for a late entry into the 2024 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4. The top 2024 Kentucky Derby contenders have solidified their spot in the 2024 Kentucky Derby lineup by winning qualifying races in the Road to the Kentucky Derby. Fierceness is the 3-1 favorite in the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds, while Sierra Leone is 7-2 and Catching Freedom is 8-1.

The 2024 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With the Kentucky Derby annually featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what Santa Anita-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, considering the success she's had handicapping this race.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager two years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Yu enters this year's Kentucky Derby on a roll. She correctly called National Treasure to win the Pegasus World Cup. In the month leading up to the Kentucky Derby, she predicted Stronghold's upset win in the Santa Anita Derby and smashed the exacta in the Apple Blossom Handicap.

For the first leg of the Triple Crown, Yu has handicapped the 2024 Kentucky Derby lineup, made her picks and constructed her best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2024 Kentucky Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu is fading Fierceness, even though he is the 3-1 Kentucky Derby favorite. Fierceness bounced back from a disappointing third-place finish in the Holy Bull with a signature win in the Florida Derby, earning the highest speed figure of any horse in the 2024 Kentucky Derby field. The 2-year-old champion extended his lead throughout the nine-furlong race, establishing himself as the horse to beat.

Trainer Todd Pletcher is seeking his third Kentucky Derby victory, while jockey John Velazquez is aiming for his fourth. However, Fierceness has not been reliable up to this point, alternating between brilliant performances and puzzling ones. Additionally, the favorite has not won this race since Justify in 2018, so Yu is going in a different direction with her pick to win the first leg of the Triple Crown.

Another curveball: Yu is high on Just a Touch, even though he's a huge longshot at 20-1 in the Kentucky Derby odds 2024. He has all the makings of a horse who can win this race, as he is the son of Triple Crown-winning Justify and is trained by Brad Cox. Jockey Florent Geroux secured his first Kentucky Derby victory with Mandaloun in 2021, which was also Cox's first win at this historic race.

Just a Touch finished in a close second place at the Gotham Stakes and the Blue Grass Stakes, posting impressive speed figures. He looked like the winner in the Blue Grass Stakes before Sierra Leone made a late run to win. Just a Touch has the early speed to put himself in contention amid the large 2024 Kentucky Derby field. He has a high ceiling as a late foal who continues to improve. You can see all of Yu's 2024 Kentucky Derby bets here.

How to make 2024 Kentucky Derby picks

Moreover, Yu's top pick is a horse who "will be happy to get the added ground" at Churchill Downs. She's also high on a massive double-digit longshot who "showed some grit" in his last race. She is including these horses in her 2024 Kentucky Derby bets, and so should you. She's sharing which 2024 Kentucky Derby horses to back at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2024 Kentucky Derby? What double-digit longshot is a must-back? And how has Yu constructed her wagers? Visit SportsLine to see Yu's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the Santa Anita-based racing insider who has a long history of success in the Kentucky Derby, and find out.

2024 Kentucky Derby odds, contenders