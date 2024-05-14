Since Justify won the 2018 Triple Crown, no horse has managed to capture two of the three legs. However, Mystik Dan's connections decided the difficult two-week turnaround was worth the risk in pursuit of horse racing history, so the Kentucky Derby winner will run in the 2024 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday. Mystik Dan drew the No. 5 gate at Monday's 2024 Preakness Stakes post draw. Mystik Dan won the Kentucky Derby by a nose two weeks ago, but he'll be the first Kentucky Derby winner since 2012 that isn't the Preakness favorite. Mystik Dan is 5-2 in the current 2024 Preakness Stakes odds, while Muth is the 8-5 favorite after a dominant win at the Arkansas Derby.

Muth's stablemate, Imagination, and Catching Freedom, the fourth-place finisher in the Kentucky Derby, are both 6-1 among the 2024 Preakness Stakes horses. The 2024 Preakness Stakes post time is 7:01 p.m. ET.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Preakness Stakes 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023. He keenly understands when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset in the second leg of the Triple Crown. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Preakness Stakes picks: He is high on Catching Freedom, even though he's a 6-1 longshot. Trainer Brad Cox was a 2021 Kentucky Derby winner with Mandaloun after original winner Medina Spirit was disqualified. He won the Belmont Stakes with Essential Quality and the Breeders' Cup Classic with Knicks Go later in the year.

Cox has quickly become one of the most trustworthy trainers in the industry and the somewhat surprising decision to run Catching Freedom on two weeks' rest is worth noting. He was 1 3/4 lengths off the pace of the three-way photo finish at Churchill Downs and his HRN Speed Figure of 99 in the race was a career best, marking the fifth consecutive race with speed figure tracking that he'd shown improvement. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

2024 Preakness Stakes odds, futures, horses