Mystik Dan (5-2 odds) will try to become the first horse to capture the first two legs of the Triple Crown since Justify in 2018. Originally, trainer Kenneth McPeak wasn't keen on the idea of running his newfound superstar against fresh 2024 Preakness Stakes horses with only a two-week layoff. However, the horse has looked strong in casual workouts and Mystik Dan will try to pull another surprise at Pimlico Race Course. Trainer Brian Hernandez, Jr. skimmed the rail effectively in the Kentucky Derby to hold off Sierra Leone and Forever Young, who were surging at the end. Now, he faces Muth (8-5), a Bob Baffert trainee who was unable to participate at Churchill Downs. The last time these two horses met, in the Arkansas Derby, Muth defeated the competition soundly, including beating Mystik Dan by more than six lengths.

Post time for the second leg of the Triple Crown is 7:01 p.m. ET. With several accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Santa Anita Park-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2024 Preakness Stakes picks, considering the success she's had picking the Preakness the last two years.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager two years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Last year she crushed the Saudi Cup, riding 15-1 winner Panthalassa. She also smashed the Haskell Stakes for a $663 score, hitting 12-1 winner Geaux Rocket Ride as well as the exacta. Those were just two of her scores in 2023.

She enters this year's Preakness Stakes on a roll. She correctly called National Treasure to win the Pegasus World Cup. In the last two months, she predicted Stronghold's upset win in the Santa Anita Derby, en route to a $219.50 payday, and smashed the exacta in the Apple Blossom Handicap as part of a $410 score.

Most importantly, she has had a read on the Preakness the last two years. She hit the exacta in both 2022 (Early Voting over Epicenter) and last year (National Treasure over Blazing Sevens).

Top 2024 Preakness Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu is high on the chances of double-digit longshot Just Steel. Trained by the legend, D. Wayne Lukas, who has won six Preakness Stakes, Just Steel finished 17th in the Kentucky Derby after being bumped early in the race. Jockey Joel Rosario, one of the top riders in the country, takes the mount and replaces the fairly inexperienced Keith Asmusssen.

In 12 career races at five tracks, Just Steel has two wins, four seconds, and one third place finish. He finished only two lengths behind Muth in the Arkansas Derby despite being a 32-1 longshot. If the track is wet as is tentatively expected, the Lukas trainee might have an advantage as he's finished in the money both times on an off track. You can see all of Yu's 2024 Preakness Stakes bets here.

2024 Preakness Stakes odds, contenders