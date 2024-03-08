The road to the 2024 Kentucky Derby makes a stop at Tampa Bay Downs in Florida on Saturday for the 2024 Tampa Bay Derby. This year's race will award 50 points to the winner, virtually guaranteeing him a spot in the starting gate in the first leg of the Triple Crown at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 4. This year's $400,000 race has attracted a 10-horse 2024 Tampa Bay Derby field. Sam F. Davis Stakes winner No More Time is the 7-5 favorite in the 2024 Tampa Bay Derby odds. The Chad Brown-trained Domestic Product is the 8-5 second choice among the 2024 Tampa Bay Derby contenders.

Post time for the Tampa Bay Derby is 5:18 p.m. ET. With several accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2024 Tampa Bay Derby picks.

A member of the Beyer Speed Figure-making team since 2017, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014.

In April of last year, he hit a Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park for $641, the exacta in the Florida Derby, a Pick 5 at Keeneland and the exacta in the Lexington Stakes. He smashed the trifecta in the Belmont Stakes for $532.96, and later in June he crushed a Pick 4 at Belmont for $555. Those were just some of his scores from 2023.

In addition, Weir has a history of crushing the Tampa Bay Derby. In 2021, he hit the exacta for $1,414, and two years ago, he nailed the race for $660.

Now, he has handicapped the 2024 Tampa Bay Derby lineup, made his picks and constructed his bets.

Top 2024 Tampa Bay Derby predictions

One surprise: Weir's top pick is not No More Time, even though he is the 7-5 favorite. Trained by Jose D'Angelo, No More Time has two wins and one second in four career starts. He is coming off a victory in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, the local prep race for the Tampa Bay Derby.

But he won that race going gate-to-wire and Weir isn't certain No More Time will get the same favorable setup on Saturday. "I'm not convinced he's a need-the-lead horse, but he could be vulnerable on Saturday with more forwardly placed horses," Weir told SportsLine. Weir prefers two 2024 Tampa Bay Derby contenders more than No More Time. You can see all of Weir's 2024 Tampa Bay Derby bets here.

How to make 2024 Tampa Bay Derby picks

Moreover, Weir's top pick is a longshot who "has faced some tough horses." He also is high on a double-digit longshot who may be "a little better than he looks on paper."

So who wins the Tampa Bay Derby 2024, and what double-digit longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2024 Tampa Bay Derby odds below

2024 Tampa Bay Derby odds, contenders