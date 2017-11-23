Aly Raisman posts strong message after U.S. gymnastics doctor pleads guilty

Raisman is one of more than 130 women who have accused Dr. Larry Nassar of sexual misconduct. USATSI

American gymnast and three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman is one of more than 130 women that claim to have been abused by Dr. Larry Nassar, who served as the team doctor for USA Gymnastics for more than two decades.

Raisman, 23, recently appeared on "60 Minutes" to tell her story and she was clearly angry regarding not only Nassar's abuse toward her and other gymnasts, but also toward USA Gymnastics' failure to stop it. Several prominent athletes -- including Raisman and her fellow "Fierce Five" teammates McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas -- have said Nassar sexually abused them under the guise of treatment.

On Wednesday, the 53-year-old Nassar pleaded guilty to seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and admitted to using his position to sexually abuse underage girls. Three of those charges applied to victims under 13, and three applied to victims 13 to 15 years old.

"For all those involved, I'm so horribly sorry that this was like a match that turned into a forest fire out of control," Nassar said in a Michigan court on Wednesday, via CNN. "I have no animosity toward anyone. I just want healing. ... We need to move forward in a sense of growth and healing and I pray [for] that."

Following Nasar's courtroom admission, Raisman took to Instagram to post a strong statement about the doctor, saying "it is about time" and that she is "beyond disgusted." She also promised to work toward "real and meaningful change" so that future gymnasts won't have to go through the things she and her peers have experienced.

"It is about time that Larry plead guilty and owned up to his actions. I am beyond disgusted that a decorated Olympic and USA Gymnastics doctor was able to prey upon so many over such a long period of time. Until we fully understand the flaws in the system that allowed this to happen in the first place — and enabled it to continue for decades — we can't be confident it won't happen again. We need more than optimistic assurances, we need answers. We need to take a hard, honest look at the sport's culture, governance, and leadership, so we can understand the problem, and come up with solutions that will make the sport safer for current and future generations. I am determined to work towards real and meaningful change. ONE TIME IS TOO MANY AND ONE PERSON IS TOO MANY. We may never know how many others may be suffering in silence therefore it is important for us to have an environment where it is safe and comfortable for those to come forward."

In addition to his role with the national gymnastics program, Nassar was the team physician for the Michigan State University gymnastics and women's crew teams, as well as an associate professor at MSU's College of Osteopathic Medicine. More than 125 victims reported assaults to Michigan State Police.

Nassar is also also awaiting sentencing on federal child pornography charges, which he pleaded guilty to in court earlier this week. Prosecutors allege Nassar knowingly downloaded and kept thousands of child pornography images and videos -- some featuring children under the age of 12 -- on his computer's hard drive.

He'll face sentencing for those charges on Monday and faces a combined maximum of 60 years in prison.