American swimmer Caeleb Dressel shatters Michael Phelps' 100-meter butterfly world record

Michael Phelps has lost his second world record of the week, this time at the hands of American swimmer Caeleb Dressel in the 100-meter butterfly.

Earlier this week at the FINA world championships, 19-year-old Hungarian swimmer Kristof Milak broke a record Phelps held since 2001 in the 200-meter butterfly. He came in .78 seconds faster than the 28-time Olympian, with a time of 1:50.73.

On Friday, it was Dressel who stole the show, breaking Phelps' previous world record of 49.82 in the 100-meter fly with a final time of 49.50.

Caeleb Dressel breaks his first world record, and it is a Michael Phelps world record in the 100m butterfly. Phelps has lost two of his three world records this week, his only individual one left standing is 400m IM. pic.twitter.com/5lziER5Tx2 — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) July 26, 2019

While Dressel has speed similar to vintage Phelps, the 22-year-old beat his competition in a very different way than his predecessor.

Dressel left the pool with a dominating win, coming in a full body length ahead of the other swimmers. He finished 1.44 seconds ahead of the second-fastest qualifier, Andrei Minakov of Russia.

In 2009, when Phelps broke the preexisting world record then held by Serbia's Milorad Čavić, it was a come-from-behind win. Čavić went on to break that world record time in the semifinals, only to have Phelps steal it back once again in the final.

Michael Phelps' 100m butterfly world record that just fell was from the 2009 World Championships and his famous suit wars battle with Milorad Cavic and Speedo pop celebration. pic.twitter.com/WR5wWdNlBX — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) July 26, 2019

Dressel has the chance to secure seven gold medals at worlds for the second time in his career, which would tie Phelps, though two mixed relays were not available to the now-retired American swimmer during his time.

The swimming star has seen success during these world championship events, also winning a gold medal in the men's 4×100-meter freestyle relay and a a silver on the 4×100-meter mixed medley relay.

With the loss of two world records, Phelps now only has the 400-meter individual medley left on his WR list.

He does not seem too upset that his name no longer stands atop the 100-meter fly times, and the Olympic legend congratulated Dressel on his latest accomplishment. In an Instagram post, Phelps said, "Many congrats to @caelebdressel!! So sick to watch you starts, turns, under water, and of course your stroke! Swimming super fast this week! Finish strong!"

This year's world championships has seen many shattered world records, with another coming from 17-year-old Regan Smith in the 200-meter semifinal, breaking Missy Franklin's world record set in the 2012 London Olympics. Smith now owns the WR with a time of 2:03.35, breaking Franklin's previously held record of 2:04.06.