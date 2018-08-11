Arlington Million 2018 odds, contenders, lineup: Horse racing legend who nailed Triple Crown races makes picks

The 2018 Arlington Million is one of the biggest horse races of August, and a stacked field of 10 will go to post at 7:08 p.m. ET on Saturday at Arlington Park. Professional and amateur bettors alike will put down wagers on who wins it all as well as on exotics like trifectas and superfectas. Oscar Performance, a Brian Lynch-trained horse, is the favorite at 3-1 Arlington Million odds, followed by Robert Bruce, one of three Chad Brown horses in the field, at 9-2. Beach Patrol, who won this race last year, ended up finishing second in the Breeders' Cup Turf.



Before you lock in your 2018 Arlington Million picks, you need to see what horse racing legend Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say. If you put $50 on Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's Preakness picks last year, you would have won well over $11,000. You'd be rolling in it if you put anything on his picks for the Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park two weeks ago too. He nailed the top four horses in order, winning his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. He even won the Pick 4 at Monmouth that weekend.



The reason Goldberg has been so successful: He goes straight to the source. Last year at the Preakness, for example, he chatted up Brown, the trainer for Cloud Computing, before the race. "He was training off the charts, was Chad's top horse all year, and had a tough trip in the Wood Memorial," Goldberg said. "Brown skipped him for the Kentucky Derby, rested him, and trained him up for the Preakness."



When Goldberg learned Javier Castellano was getting off Gunnevera to ride Cloud Computing, the Hammer pounced on the 14-1 long shot to win and put him on top of his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets. Cloud Computing, of course, surged late and beat Classic Empire in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever. Senior Investment -- a 30-1 long shot on the Preakness odds board Goldberg liked nearly as much -- finished third, giving the Hammer and his followers monster payouts.



A legendary prognosticator and current CBS Sports expert, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about the 2018 Kentucky Derby. He picked Justify to win, saying he excelled in the slop. The result: Justify sloshed to victory over Good Magic in the rain and mud by 2 1/2 lengths.



He also cashed the Pick 4, Pick 5 and Pick 6 at Pimlico this year. He followed that up by pegging Justify as the horse to beat at the Belmont, and we all know what happened.



Now that the 2018 Arlington Million lineup is set, Goldberg released his picks, predictions, and exotic bets over at SportsLine.



We can tell you he's fading Oscar Performance, the race favorite at 3-1, who starts outside in the 11th position. "I don't like his post position," Goldberg told SportsLine. "He has to be on the lead or up close. He has a good rider on him in Jose Ortiz, but I hate that post position in a race like this."



Instead, Goldberg is banking on a surprising longshot that you aren't considering, making the odds even-more enticing. Goldberg also has a pair of dark-horses in his exotics, which he's sharing over at SportsLine.



So what are Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's 2018 Arlington Million picks? And which longshot should you back? Check out the latest Arlington Million odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Goldberg's picks for the 2018 Arlington Million.



Oscar Performance (3-1)

Robert Bruce (9-2)

Almanaar (6-1)

Deauville (6-1)

Money Multiplier (6-1)

Spring Quality (8-1)

Century Dream (12-1)

Catcho En Die (20-1)

Circus Couture (30-1)

Twenty Four Seven (30-1)