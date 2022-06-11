The 2022 Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday at Belmont Park, where the eight-horse 2022 Belmont Stakes field was set earlier this week. We the People went wire-to-wire off-track at Belmont Park to win the Peter Pan Stakes last month and will try to run a similar race after drawing the No. 1 post. That post position has produced 24 winners over the 153-year history of the Belmont Stakes, the most among the 2022 Belmont Stakes post positions. With three wins in four career starts by at least five lengths, We the People is the 2-1 favorite in the 2022 Belmont Stakes odds. Mo Donegal was the 2022 Wood Memorial winner and is listed at 5-2, while 2022 Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike went from 80-1 long shot at Churchill Downs to one of the 2022 Belmont Stakes favorites at 7-2. Before making any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks, you need to see what legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg is saying.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster long shot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

His success has continued at SportsLine. In the San Felipe Stakes in March 2020, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid 9-1. In the 2020 Belmont Stakes, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. Hammer also nailed the exacta in the Blue Grass Stakes, Haskell Stakes and Pacific Classic that year.

Last year, he hit the Essential Quality-Hot Rod Charlie exacta in the Belmont Stakes. And three weeks ago he nailed the Early Voting-Epicenter exacta in the Preakness Stakes. Anyone who has followed him in these races is way up.

2022 Belmont Stakes expert predictions

One surprise: Goldberg is completely fading We the People, even though he is the morning-line favorite at 2-1. Bought and sold three times at auction, We the People has already produced just over $230,000 in earnings this year to justify his $230,000 purchase price after not running as a two-year-old. However, he struggled in his stakes debut and took advantage of a soft field in his signature victory.

Trainer Rodolphe Brisset told reporters that his horse could be finicky in training, and he put that on display during the post parade at the Arkansas Derby. When he finally got into the starting gate, he was never a factor, finishing seventh behind horses who weren't serious factors in the two previous Triple Crown races like Cyberknife, Barber Road and Secret Oath. He's a pacesetter running in a race with more speed than he's ever faced.

2022 Belmont Stakes odds, field, post draw, lineup