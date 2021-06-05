While drawing the inside post position can be a bad omen at the Kentucky Derby, that's not necessarily the case at the Belmont Stakes. That No. 1 post has produced 24 winners since 1905, which is nine more than any other starting gate position. Bourbonic gets the rail in the Belmont Stakes 2021, and his connections will be hoping previous success from that spot can help him make a surprising run as a 15-1 long shot when the race gets underway at 6:49 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Bourbonic is one of three 2021 Belmont Stakes horses listed at 15-1 or longer, with the others being Overtook (20-1) and France Go de Ina (30-1). At the other end of the spectrum is the favorite Essential Quality, who comes in at 2-1 in the latest Belmont Stakes 2021 odds. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Belmont Stakes picks or predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Belmont Stakes after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory.

And in 2018, he was all over Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and trainer Bob Baffert to make horse racing history at Belmont Park. The result: Justify became just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anyone who followed Demling's lead cashed in too.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit nine of the last 13 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 13 years. He's also called nine of the last 17 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him has seen some huge wins.

Now, with the 2021 Belmont Stakes horses set following Tuesday's post draw, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2021 Belmont Stakes predictions

One surprise: Demling doesn't have Preakness winner Rombauer winning the third leg of the Triple Crown. Rombauer had rest to his advantage at the Preakness as he was coming off a six-week break. His biggest rival, Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, had just two weeks of rest. Now the tables have turned as Rombauer enters the 2021 Belmont Stakes after a three-week break, while the four other horses with single-digit odds will be coming off five weeks of rest.

Demling says Rombauer finishes outside the top two at the Belmont Stakes 2021. He cites the jockey change for the horse as a reason why as Flavien Prat isn't riding Rombauer despite just winning the Preakness aboard him. New jockey John Velazquez is the most experienced jockey in the field with 24 previous Belmont starts and two wins. But the other seven jockeys in the field have combined for nearly the same number of starts (23) but twice as many wins (four).

Demling has also locked in his 2021 Belmont Stakes picks for Essential Quality, the 2-1 favorite. Before the first Saturday in May, Essential Quality had won five straight races and appeared destined for the elusive Triple Crown. Even as he rounded for home at Churchill Downs, that possibility seemed to exist.

But Essential Quality faded to fourth in the Kentucky Derby and didn't run the Preakness. The colt, however, is back in Triple Crown race contention at the Belmont, and will face Preakness winner Rombauer -- who he beat in April's Blue Grass Stakes -- as part of an eight-horse field. Breaking from the No. 2 post position directly to the left of Rombauer in the No. 3 slot effectively puts the two best horses beside each other from the very start of the Belmont Stakes 2021.

Demling has also taken a long look at Hot Rod Charlie (7-2), who is listed third on the 2021 Belmont Stakes odds board. The horse has never run a bad race in eight career starts -- finishing among the top five in all eight races. He won the Grade-2 Louisiana Derby in March and then finished third at the Kentucky Derby. His performance at the latter race makes him the only 2021 Belmont Stakes horse to defeat Essential Quality, who finished fourth at Churchill Downs. Hot Rod Charlie may lack the pedigree or the flashiness of other 2021 Belmont Stakes contenders, but his consistency against top competition can't be ignored.

How to make 2021 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

Demling has made the call on exactly where Essential Quality and Hot Rod Charlie will finish in his projected 2021 Belmont Stakes leaderboard. He's also including a big underdog in his 2021 Belmont Stakes bets. Before making any Belmont Stakes 2021 picks, be sure to see who it is exclusively over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Belmont Stakes 2021? And where do Essential Quality and Hot Rod Charlie finish? Check out the latest 2021 Belmont Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Belmont Stakes.

2021 Belmont Stakes odds