Only one of the 2021 Belmont Stakes contenders can say they've beaten favorite Essential Quality in a race, and that's Hot Rod Charlie. He finished third at the Kentucky Derby, one spot ahead of Essential Quality, and it was Hot Rod Charlie's fifth straight race finishing in the money. That's another point that none of the other 2021 Belmont Stakes horses can make as his consistency has garnered interest from bettors. After his sire, Oxbow, finished runner-up at the 2013 Belmont, Hot Rod Charlie is hoping to do one spot better this Saturday.

Post time is scheduled for 6:49 p.m. ET from Belmont Park for the 153rd running of the race. Hot Rod Charlie may have beaten Essential Quality, but the latter is the 2-1 favorite in the 2021 Belmont Stakes odds. Hot Rod Charlie is third on the odds board at 7-2, while Preakness winner Rombauer comes in second at 3-1. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Belmont Stakes picks or predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Belmont Stakes after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory.

And in 2018, he was all over Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and trainer Bob Baffert to make horse racing history at Belmont Park. The result: Justify became just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anyone who followed Demling's lead cashed in too.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit nine of the last 13 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 13 years. He's also called nine of the last 17 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset.

Top 2021 Belmont Stakes predictions

Rombauer had rest to his advantage at the Preakness as he was coming off a six-week break. His biggest rival, Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, had just two weeks of rest. Now the tables have turned as Rombauer enters the 2021 Belmont Stakes after a three-week break, while the four other horses with single-digit odds will be coming off five weeks of rest.

Rombauer finishes outside the top two at the Belmont Stakes 2021. The jockey change for the horse is a reason why as Flavien Prat isn't riding Rombauer despite just winning the Preakness aboard him. New jockey John Velazquez is the most experienced jockey in the field with 24 previous Belmont starts and two wins. But the other seven jockeys in the field have combined for nearly the same number of starts (23) but twice as many wins (four).

Essential Quality, the 2-1 favorite, was one of the hottest names in horse racing this spring after pulling off five consecutive victories dating back to 2020. His last tune-up for the Kentucky Derby was impressive as he ran 1:48.50 to beat Highly Motivated and Rombauer at the Blue Grass Stakes in April. But he disappointed at Churchill Downs, finishing fourth place behind Medina Spirit, Mandaloun and Hot Rod Charlie. Essential Quality clearly has a claim as one of the top 3-year olds in 2021, but needs a signature win at the Belmont to prove his spot.

Hot Rod Charlie, one of the other favorites at 7-2. The winner of the Louisiana Derby finished third at Churchill Downs. He's also hit the board at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes (3rd) and the Breeders' Cup Juvenile (2nd) during his career. He'll have Prat as his jockey at the Belmont.

