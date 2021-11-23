With Thanksgiving upon us, one bettor is going to having a lot to be thankful for. A BetMGM bettor ended up winning $1.1 million on a ridiculous 15-leg $50 parlay that carried +22670 odds on Sunday night.

And making it more impressive, the bettor utilized basically the entire sports spectrum in order to cash this ticket. The parlay featured bets on eight college teams, three NHL teams, two NFL teams, one NBA team and a golfer.

Here is every leg of the parlay, all of which miraculously hit:

Vegas Golden Knights +2.5 (-105)

Cal State Fullerton ML (-150)

Rhode Island -5.5 (-110)

UConn -24.5 (-110)

Miami Ohio -9.5. (-110)

Wake Forest -9.5 (-110)

Michigan State -2.5 (-110)

Atlanta Hawks ML (-190)

Colorado Avalanche -1.5 (+150)

Washington Capitals -1.5 (+200)

New England Patriots ML (-275)

Houston ML (-300)

Oklahoma ML (-175)

Jin Young Ko (+500)

Baltimore Ravens ML (-250)

The bettor originally placed the wager on Nov. 16, but the parlay didn't hit until Sunday.

One of the more interesting legs of the parlay turned out to be the Ravens moneyline. Obviously, the Chicago Bears have struggled this year, but this bettor probably banked on Lamar Jackson getting the start for the Ravens. Instead, Tyler Huntley put together a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter and the Ravens walked away with the victory.

Another wild angle: this bettor took 26-year old golfer Jin Young Ko to win the CME Group Tour Championship. While golf tournament winners are tough to predict sometimes, the bettor hit the nail on the head and Young Ko was able to come out on top. At +500 odds, that was the most difficult leg to forecast without a doubt.

It's extremely tough to win parlays, even ones half of this size. This bettor took some big risks, but they definitely paid off.