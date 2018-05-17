Black-Eyed Susan Stakes odds and predictions 2018: Expert who nailed Derby preps reveals picks

The $250,000 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes runs Friday from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, with a post time of 4:48 p.m. ET. It's the 11th race on the card and will feature 10 fillies galloping 1 1/8 miles. Coach Rocks, the lone graded stakes winner in the field, is the 7-2 morning line favorite.



Before you bet the loaded field of the 2018 Black-Eyed Susan, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.



A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Black-Eyed Susan 2018 on a mind-blowing streak: He has nailed 10 straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races nine straight years.



He followed up his win last May at Churchill Downs by picking Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.



Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. And he capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.



To start off 2018, he called the top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup and nailed Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. He also nailed the top two finishers at the Arkansas Derby, Magnum Moon and Quip. Anyone who has followed Demling's picks is way, way up.



Following this week's post draw, Demling finalized his 2018 Black-Eyed Susan picks and listed where he believes all 10 fillies will finish.



We can tell you he's not riding the Coach Rocks bandwagon, saying she won't win despite being the Vegas favorite.



"Trainer Dale Romans won the Gulfstream Park Oaks and the Black-Eyed Susan and lost the Kentucky Oaks with Go Maggie Go two years ago," Demling told SportsLine. "The Oaks was a much tougher spot, but Coach Rocks was empty down the stretch."



Coach Rocks finished a disappointing seventh in the Kentucky Oaks two weeks ago. There are much better values than the 7-2 Black-Eyed Susan odds she's getting.



Another surprise: Red Ruby, listed at 5-1, makes a serious run at the title.



"With rain in the forecast, Red Ruby moves way up after a disappointing showing as the even-money favorite in the Honeybee Stakes," Demling told SportsLine. "She won over a sloppy track two starts ago."



Demling is especially high on a sleeper that would net any backer a huge payday. He's including her in his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets, and so should you. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.



Which horse wins the $250,000 Black-Eyed Susan? And what major sleeper does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Black-Eyed Susan odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Black-Eyed Susan.



Coach Rocks (7-2)

Midnight Disguise (4-1)

Sara Street (4-1)

Goodonehoney (5-1)

Red Ruby (5-1)

Indy Union (10-1)

C.S. Incharge (15-1)

Mihrab (20-1)

Stakes On a Plane (20-1)

Tell Your Mama (20-1)