Empire Maker, Belmont Stakes winner and grandsire of American Pharoah, dies at 20 years old

In 2003, Empire Maker won the 2003 Belmont Stakes to ruin Funny Cide's chances of securing a Triple Crown. From there, Empire Maer went on to have a great career. On Saturday, the horse died at the age of 20 after contracting a rare disease that shut down his immune system.

Empire Maker was living at Gainesway Farm in Lexington, Kentucky at the time of his death.

"The passing of Empire Maker will leave a tremendous void not only in the breeding industry as we know it, but in the hearts of all of us who worked with him, every day," Antony Beck, the CEO of Gainesway Farm, told the Associated Press.

For Empire Maker, 2003 was supposed to be a banner year. He won the Florida Derby and Wood Memorial over Funny Cide. Empire Maker was actually the favorite leading up to the Kentucky Derby, but a minor foot issue during race week hampered him a bit. Funny Cide ended up winning the Kentucky Derby while Empire Maker came in second place.

Empire Maker wasn't able to race in the Preakness Stakes, which is the second leg of the Triple Crown. After sitting out the Preakness Stakes, Empire Maker was able to secure the biggest win of his career as he won the Belmont Stakes with Funny Cide coming in third place.

Empire Maker certainly passed down his stellar lineage, as he was the grandsire of 2017 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah. He began breeding in 2004 at Juddmonte Farms in Lexington and produced 12 Grade 1 winners. He resided at Gainesway Farm since 2015 leading up to his death over the weekend.

His career earnings stood at $1,985,800 and he had a 4-3-1 record.