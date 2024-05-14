The 2024 Preakness Stakes will mark the 149th Run for the Black-Eyed Susans and the middle jewel of the Triple Crown is often one of the most difficult to predict. At 1 3/16 miles, it's shorter than the Kentucky Derby (1 1/4 miles) and well shorter than the Belmont Stakes (1 1/2), but the two-week turnaround is a challenge for Derby runners. The 2024 Preakness Stakes field is made up of three horses that competed in the Kentucky Derby and six 2024 Preakness Stakes horses that will make their Triple Crown debuts. Bob Baffert horses weren't eligible to run in the Kentucky Derby, but he'll have a pair of 2024 Preakness Stakes entries as he tries to win his ninth Preakness Stakes on Saturday.

Arkansas Derby winner Muth is the 8-5 favorite in the 2024 Preakness Stakes odds, while Santa Anita Derby runner-up Imagination is 6-1. The 2024 Preakness Stakes post time is 7:01 p.m. ET. Before making any 2024 Preakness Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Preakness Stakes 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023.

Top 2024 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Preakness Stakes picks: He is high on Catching Freedom, even though he's a 6-1 longshot. The Louisiana Derby winner went into the Kentucky Derby as the third favorite at 8-1 and wound up finishing fourth, 1 3/4 lengths behind a three-way photo finish. Sire Constitution was a Florida Derby winner who likely would have been a factor in that year's Triple Crown races if not for an injury, and damsire Pioneerof the Nile was a four-time graded stakes winner who ran second in the 2009 Kentucky Derby.

Trainer Brad Cox was initially hesitant to run the horse back at Pimlico, but he was impressed by his recovery and ultimately the decision was made to enter him into the 2024 Preakness Stakes field. Cox has won the Kentucky Derby (2021), Belmont Stakes (2021) and Breeders' Cup Classic (2021). Jockey Flavien Prat won the 2021 Preakness Stakes on Rombauer and he'll look to guide Catching Freedom into a position to use his closing speed after drawing the No. 3 post. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

2024 Preakness Stakes odds, futures, horses