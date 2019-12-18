Fallon Sherrock becomes first woman to win match at PDC World Darts Championship
Sherrock made history in London
Fallon Sherrock has made history at the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace in London. At the event, she became the first woman to win a match, and did so by defeating a man. The 25-year-old is only the fifth ever woman to participate in the tournament. The first ever woman to play at the PDC World Championship was Canadian Gayl King in 2000.
Sherrock's win was not without a little drama. She came from behind to beat Ted Evetts, 3-2, according to BBC. She was down 2-1, but came back in front of a very lively crowd to take the W.
The fans on hand got significantly louder when Sherrok stepped up and began celebrating when the broadcaster called, "Game."
"I have proved that we can play the men and can beat them," Sherrock said after the win.
Here is a look at the winning throw:
The crowd chanted, "We love you Sherrock, we do" after her victory. She commented that she was not just happy about the win, but for what it means for women in the game:
"I am speechless. I don't know what to say. Thank you every one. I feel really happy because I have made something for women's darts ... This is definitely one of the best moments I've had. I'm just so happy. I've just made history. I can't believe it. I've made a great achievement for women's darts."
With the victory, Sherrock moves on to the second round of the championships. She will face Austrian Mensur Suljovic next.
"I can't believe it," she said. "To do that on the biggest stage, wow. I am so happy that I can continue it rather than go out."
