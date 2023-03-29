Fishermen Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky pleaded guilty to felony charges including cheating on Monday after the two were caught adding weights to their fish in order to win the Lake Erie Walleye Trail fishing tournament last fall. The two had previously plead not guilty to charges that included felony cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools and misdemeanor charges of unlawfully owning wild animals.

According to the Associated Press, the guilty plea encompassed the cheating and unlawful wild animal ownership charges, and the pair have agreed to three-year suspensions of their fishing licenses. Cominsky has also agreed to give up his bass boat valued at $100,000. The attempted grand theft and criminal tool possession charges have been dropped.

Prosecutors in the case plan to recommend a sentence of six months probation and later ask for expungement of their convictions if their probation is successfully completed. A sentencing for both men is scheduled for May 11.

The incident in question happened late September. Competing for a $28,760 prize, Runyan and Cominsky needed their five fish to have a total weight over 16.89 pounds in order to win first place. In a video posted to Twitter, tournament director Jason Fischer chose to take a second look at their haul after it won by more than 17 pounds.

Sure enough, Fischer found 10 weights had been added to the fish. Eight of them weighed 12 ounces, and the other two weighed 10 ounces. Additionally, Fischer found walleye filets placed in the fish to add even more weight to the catch.

After announcing the charges, Cuyahoga County prosecutor Michael O'Malley shared his thoughts on the case.

"I take every crime seriously, and I believe what these two individuals attempted to do was not only dishonorable but criminal," O'Malley said in a press release.

Cominsky's boat and trailer were seized by investigators, but both he and Runyan pleaded not guilty to their charges in an Oct. 26 court appearance. Both were released on personal bonds of $2,500.