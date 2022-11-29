One Georgia school district will pay $10 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit after a high school basketball player died from heatstroke during practice in 2019, according to CBS News.

In August of 2019, 16-year-old basketball player Imani Bell collapsed and died while participating in the first conditioning practice of the year for Elite Scholars Academy. A medical examiner later determined that Bell died from heatstroke.

According to the lawsuit, the temperature that day was over 90 degrees with a heat index above 100 degrees. The school, which is roughly 20 miles south of Atlanta, allegedly lacked the necessary equipment used to mitigate the risk of heat-related injuries, such as cold tubs, spray bottles and iced towels.

Bell's family also alleged that Elite Scholars Academy did not follow the Georgia High School Association's rules for monitoring the risks of playing or practicing in the heat. The school did not acknowledge fault in the settlement, but lawyer Justin Miller, whose firm represented the Bell family, said that the school district did its part to recognize that children are far more important than sports.

"I think for once a school district made a statement that a child's life is more important than any sport," Miller said, according to ESPN. "That should be followed by every school around the country."

Elite Scholars Academy also agreed to rename the gym after Bell. There was a renaming ceremony on Tuesday afternoon, which the Bell family attended.

Imani's father, Eric Bell, called the renaming of the gym a "great honor," but said the settlement is "bittersweet."

"We'd trade everything to have her back here with us," he told CBS News.