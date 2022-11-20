The Canadian Football League will crown its champion on Sunday when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts collide in the 2022 Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan. The Blue Bombers (16-3) are the two-time defending champions, having won the Grey Cup in 2019 and '21. (There was no 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.) They own the best record in the CFL. Meanwhile, the Argonauts (12-7) have won more Grey Cups (17) than any other franchise. They won the East Division this season by two games over Montreal.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. ET. Winnipeg is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Blue Bombers vs. Argonauts odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective.

Winnipeg vs. Toronto spread: Blue Bombers -5.5

Winnipeg vs. Toronto over/under: 48 points

Winnipeg vs. Toronto money line: Blue Bombers -240, Argonauts +200

WIN: Zach Collaros led the CFL in touchdown passes (37).

TOR: The Argonauts ranked second in the league in passing yards per game (279).

Why the Blue Bombers can cover

Winnipeg has the league's best player in quarterback Zach Collaros. The 34-year-old Collaros led the CFL in touchdown passes (37) and was second in passing (a career-best 4,183 yards) while completing 305-of-436 passes. On Thursday, he was named the league's most outstanding player for a second straight year.

In addition, the Blue Bombers have the best defense in the league. Winnipeg leads the CFL in scoring defense (20.6 points per game) and total defense (327 yards per game). In last week's West Division final, the Blue Bombers held the BC Lions to 28 rushing yards (2.5 yards per carry average.)

Why the Argonauts can cover

Toronto has one of the best passing offenses in the league. Led by quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Toronto averages 279 passing yards per game, which ranks second in the CFL. In last week's East Division win over Montreal, the Argonauts passed for 345 yards and three touchdowns.

In addition, Toronto has a history of success in the Grey Cup. In addition to owning a record 17 Grey Cup victories, the Argonauts have won their last six appearances in the championship game. They have not lost in the Grey Cup since falling to Edmonton in 1987.

How to make 2022 Grey Cup picks

