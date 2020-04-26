Gulfstream Park Pick 4 odds, top predictions: Proven handicapper reveals April 26 horse racing best bets

Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Sunday the Eddie Kenneally-trained Hop Kat will try to duplicate his stellar career debut when he leaves the starting gate in an allowance race at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. This 3-year-old son of Stay Thirsty won his only career start, a smashing eight-length victory at Churchill Downs in May of last year. After almost a year off, he has been installed as the 5-2 morning-line favorite in Race 10, a $46,000 allowance race that drew eight entrants.

The race is the third leg of the late Pick 4, which requires a bettor to pick the winner of four consecutive races. The four-race sequence begins with Race 8 at 4:25 p.m. ET and ends with Race 11. Racing insider and accomplished horseplayer Bob Weir has handicapped each of the races in the Pick 4, and with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing best bets before building any late Pick 4 tickets at Gulfstream Park for Sunday, April 26.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer speed figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar on a $144 ticket. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park on a $36 investment. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

And this year, his first for SportsLine, Weir has been on fire on his horse racing picks. In January he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and a $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. In February's Sam F. Davis Stakes, he gave out the $.50 superfecta, which paid $150.75. Last month Weir correctly pegged Wells Bayou to win the Louisiana Derby. And he nailed the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on both April 9 and April 10, hitting for $827.65 and $394.65, respectively.

Top Gulfstream Park Pick 4 predictions for April 26

Weir is high on Armando's Team, a 10-1 long shot in Race 11, the final leg of the Pick 4. This 3-year-old son of Tapiture is winless in two career starts. He is coming off a sixth-place finish at Gulfstream Park on April 4.

In that race, his first start on turf and around two turns, he broke slowly and made a nice middle move into contention but was empty in the stretch. "I expect him to improve in his second start on turf and around two turns," Weir told SportsLine.

Weir also is high on Tomato Bill, a 6-1 long shot in Race 10. A 3-year-old son of More Than Ready, Tomato Bill has one win and one second in three career starts. He last raced in the Grade 3 Belmont Futurity in October, finishing sixth.

However, Weir is not concerned about the lengthy layoff. "Tomato Bill has been working every eight days for the last month," Weir added.

