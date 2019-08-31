High school football: No. 20 De La Salle vs. Modesto Central Catholic
How to watch De La Salle vs Modesto Central Catholic
The De La Salle Spartans football team will visit Modesto Central Catholic for the first time ever, as the two are set to face off against each other on Friday. De La Salle has been a powerhouse in high school football and will likely challenge the Central Catholic team.
The Spartans have won 299 straight NorCal games and shows no signs of slowing down this season. De La Salle quarterback Doruan Hale looks to lead his team to a victory to their first win this season. The team lost their season opener to St. Thomas Aguinas of Flordia.
The Modesto Central Catholic Raiders lost their home opener to Clovis West out of Fresno, California 26-22. They look to avoid going 0-2 at home and to open the season. While Central Catholic is not expected to snap De La Salle's winning streak against teams north of Fresno that goes back to 1991, the team has been putting in work on the practice field even despite extreme heat to prepare for the matchup.
The two will meet under the lights for a highly anticipated game on Friday.
De La Salle vs. Modesto Central Catholic
Date: Friday, August 30
Time: 7 p.m. PT
Location: Modesto, California
Stream: SportsLive
