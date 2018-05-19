How to watch 2018 Giro d'Italia on fuboTV: Chris Froome wins a thriller on Monte Zoncolan
Defending champion Tom Dumoulin is still chasing Simon Yates for first place
The Giro d'Italia, a 21-stage, 3,551.2-kilometer race throughout Italy, started with a time trial on May 4. Now, with the second weekend of action underway, there is a far clearer field emerging, although Great Britain's Kenyan-born long-shot, Chris Froome, was the star of Saturday's Stage 14 with a thrilling victory atop Monte Zoncolan, which hosted its fastest stage in 11 years.
Defending general classification champion Tom Dumoulin found himself chasing Simon Yates, another British rider, entering the weekend, and Dumoulin hasn't won a stage since the first one, whereas Yates took two in three days recently. But it was Froome, the 2017 Tour de France winner, who catapulted Team Sky by overtaking Dumoulin -- who came into Saturday's stage in second -- with what could be his highlight of the race.
Dumoulin only lost 30 seconds on Froome with his fifth-place finish on Saturday, though, and had himself a decent ride on a tough day. Yates, meanwhile, earned eight seconds of bonus for finishing second in the stage and almost pulled off the victory. The Mitchelton-Scott team rider entered Stage 14 with a 47-second lead on Dumoulin.
How to watch the Giro d'Italia on fuboTV
- Stage 1 winner: Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands
- Stage 2 winner: Elia Viviani, Italy
- Stage 3 winner: Elia Viviani, Italy
- Stage 4 winner: Tim Wellens, Belgium
- Stage 5 winner: Enrico Battaglin, Italy
- Stage 6 winner: Esteban Chaves, Colombia
- Stage 7 winner: Sam Bennett, Ireland
- Stage 8 winner: Richard Carapaz, Ecuador
- Stage 9 winner: Simon Yates, Great Britain
- Stage 10 winner: Matej Mohoric, Slovenia
- Stage 11 winner: Simon Yates, Great Britain
- Stage 12 winner: Sam Bennett, Ireland
- Stage 13 winner: Elia Viviani, Italy
- Stage 14 winner: Chris Froome, Great Britain
- Stage 15 start: Sunday, May 20 -- 7:05 a.m. ET
- Stage 16 start: Tuesday, May 22 -- 7:05 a.m. ET
- Stage 17 start: Wednesday, May 23 -- 7:05 a.m. ET
- Stage 18 start: Thursday, May 24 -- 7:05 a.m. ET
- Stage 19 start: Friday, May 25 -- 7:05 a.m. ET
- Stage 20 start: Saturday, May 26 -- 7:05 a.m. ET
- Stage 21 start: Sunday, May 27 -- 9:40 a.m. ET
