How to watch Professional Bull Riding invitationals on CBS Sports Network

The 60 highest-ranking bull riders in the world are geared up for Billings, Montana, while the top 35 are preparing for a two-hour showdown with some of the "fiercest bucking bulls on the planet" the following week.

You know what that means: Two major Professional Bull Riding invitationals are right around the corner.

First up, on April 22, is the Stanley Performance in Action Invitational, deemed "25th PBR: Unleash the Beast" and featuring an all-new event format headed by two-time world champion Justin McBride. A week later, on April 28-29, is the Columbus Invitational, part of the Built Ford Tough Series that pits cowboys against bulls in between stunts from PBR's Flint Rasmussen.

Here, we've got all the information you need to catch both invitationals on CBS and CBS Sports Network:

How to watch

All times Eastern.

Stanley Performance in Action Invitational



Location: Rimrock Arena (Billings, Montana)



Rimrock Arena (Billings, Montana) Date: Sunday, April 22

Sunday, April 22 TV: CBS (2-3 p.m. ET), CBS Sports Network (4-6:30 p.m. ET)

Columbus Invitational

Location: Schott Center (Columbus, Ohio)

Schott Center (Columbus, Ohio) Date: Sunday, April 29

Sunday, April 29 TV: CBS (1-2 p.m. ET), CBS Sports Network (2-4:30 p.m. ET)

CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fuboTV, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.