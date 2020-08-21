The 2020 Indy 500 will take place on Sunday, August 23, after being initially postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was originally scheduled for Sunday, May 24.
Initially, Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske said he would not hold the event without fans. Due to health and safety reasons, fan attendance was reduced to 50%, then it was reduced to 25%, but eventually the decision was made to run it without fans due to coronavirus concerns.
This is Marco Andretti's 15th attempt at winning "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" sits on the front row for Sunday's event. In Sunday's qualifying run, Andretti took the pole from five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon, after a four-lap average of 231.068 mph. Takuma Sato rounds out row 1 for Sunday's race.
Here's a look at the starting lineup:
Row 1: Marco Andretti, Scott Dixon, Takuma Sato
Row 2: Rinus VeeKay, Ryan Hunter-Reay, James Hinchcliffe
Row 3: Alex Palou, Graham Rahal, Alexander Rossi
Row 4: Colton Herta, Marcus Ericsson, Spencer Pigot
Row 5: Josef Newgarden, Felix Rosenqvist, Patricio O'Ward
Row 6: Ed Carpenter, Zach Veach, Conor Daly
Row 7: Santino Ferrucci, Jack Harvey, Oliver Askew
Row 8: Will Power, Tony Kanaan, Dalton Kellett
Row 9: Simon Pagenaud, Fernando Alonso, James Davison
Row 10: Helio Castroneves, Charlie Kimball, Max Chilton
Row 11: Sage Karam, J.R. Hildebrand, Ben Hanley
How to watch the Indy 500:
- Date: Sunday, August, 23
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- TV: NBC
- Streaming: fuboTV (try for free)