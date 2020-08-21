The 2020 Indy 500 will take place on Sunday, August 23, after being initially postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was originally scheduled for Sunday, May 24.

Initially, Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske said he would not hold the event without fans. Due to health and safety reasons, fan attendance was reduced to 50%, then it was reduced to 25%, but eventually the decision was made to run it without fans due to coronavirus concerns.

This is Marco Andretti's 15th attempt at winning "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" sits on the front row for Sunday's event. In Sunday's qualifying run, Andretti took the pole from five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon, after a four-lap average of 231.068 mph. Takuma Sato rounds out row 1 for Sunday's race.

Here's a look at the starting lineup:

Row 1: Marco Andretti, Scott Dixon, Takuma Sato

Row 2: Rinus VeeKay, Ryan Hunter-Reay, James Hinchcliffe

Row 3: Alex Palou, Graham Rahal, Alexander Rossi

Row 4: Colton Herta, Marcus Ericsson, Spencer Pigot

Row 5: Josef Newgarden, Felix Rosenqvist, Patricio O'Ward

Row 6: Ed Carpenter, Zach Veach, Conor Daly

Row 7: Santino Ferrucci, Jack Harvey, Oliver Askew

Row 8: Will Power, Tony Kanaan, Dalton Kellett

Row 9: Simon Pagenaud, Fernando Alonso, James Davison

Row 10: Helio Castroneves, Charlie Kimball, Max Chilton

Row 11: Sage Karam, J.R. Hildebrand, Ben Hanley

How to watch the Indy 500: