Humboldt Broncos hockey player will help six others with organ donations following bus crash

Information regarding the victims of a deadly bus crash involving a Canadian junior hockey team, the Humboldt Broncos, on Friday are starting to come to light in the days after the accident. The unspeakable tragedy has claimed the lives of 15 people so far, including at least 10 players, two coaches and other team employees.

But one of the team's players, who was badly injured in the crash, has given hope to at least six other people in medical need thanks to his status as an organ donor.

Defenseman Logan Boulet, 21, was taken off life support on Saturday and underwent surgeries to harvest his organs. Before the end of the weekend, positive matches were found for six of his organs -- including his heart and lungs -- while others were donated to science.

Boulet signed an organ donor card after turning 21, just weeks ago. He apparently made it known that he wanted to be able to help others if something were to happen to him.

"Even in his eventual passing, he will be a selfless hero," Boulet's family said in a statement over the weekend.

The Broncos' team bus was struck by a semi-truck while traveling to a playoff game against the Nipawin Hawks on Friday night. Fifteen people were pronounced dead in the aftermath, while over a dozen more were injured.