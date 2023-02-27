Former competitive U.S. swimmer Jamie Cail was found unresponsive by her boyfriend in their St. John residence in the early hours of Feb. 21. Cail was pronounced dead on arrival by medical workers at nearby Myrah Keating-Smith Clinic and the Criminal Investigation Bureau in the U.S. Virgin Iand has officially launched an investigation into the matter.

According to a press release from the Criminal Investigation Bureau, Cail's boyfriend (whose name has not been made public) left a local bar around midnight to check in on her. When he arrived to their home, he discovered Cail unresponsive on the floor.

"With assistance from a friend, the male was able to get the female to a nearby vehicle and transported the female to the Myrah Keating-Smith Clinic," said the police department. "Once at the clinic, CPR was rendered and 911 was notified, however, the female succumbed to her ailment."

Cail was part of the relay team that won a gold medal at the 1997 Pan Pacific Championships. According to FINA records, she competed in freestyle and butterfly races, as well as medleys, while swimming for the U.S. at the Pan Pacific Championships and the FINA Swimming World Cup between 1998 and 1999.

She signed a letter of intent to swim for the USC Trojans in 1999 when she was swimming for Marina High in Huntington Beach. Later, she was part of the University of Maine's women's swim team through the 2000-2001 season.