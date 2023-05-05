The 2023 Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday from Churchill Downs. While the Kentucky Derby 2023 will get most of the attention, it is one of 14 races taking place at the track that way. The gates open at 9 a.m. ET, with the last race not taking place until 8:30 p.m. ET. The 2023 Kentucky Derby horses will be featured the 12th of the 2023 Kentucky Derby Day card, with a $3 million prize pool on the line. Of that purse, $1.86 million is allotted for the winner, and Forte is the favorite to obtain that prize. In fact, Forte is 3-1 in the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds, while other 2023 Kentucky Derby contenders include Tapit Trice (5-1), Angel of Empire (8-1) and Derma Sotogake (10-1).

Post time for the first leg of the Triple Crown is 6:57 p.m. ET. With very little separating the top choices in this wide-open 2023 Kentucky Derby lineup, you'll want to see what SportsLine horse racing guru Gene Menez has to say before making any Kentucky Derby picks.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010. In 2015, while writing for Sports on Earth, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta (American Pharoah, Firing Line, Dortmund and Frosted), which paid $1,268.20 for $2. Then in 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

On Dec. 26, Menez hit the Pick 5 at Santa Anita Park for $798.70. And in his last seven races for SportsLine he has cashed the winner of the Lecomte Stakes ($172.50), the exacta in the Southwest Stakes ($468), the winner of the Holy Bull Stakes ($180), the winner of the Sam F. Davis Stakes ($228), the place horse of the Rebel Stakes ($102.50) and the trifecta in the Jenny Wiley Stakes ($255.50).

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby expert predictions

One surprise: Menez is fading Forte, even though he is the reigning two-year-old champion and the 3-1 Kentucky Derby favorite. Menez says there are too many questions to take the 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite at 3-1. "That's a short price, especially one year after Rich Strike won at 80-1," Menez told SportsLine. The expert is concerned that the reigning two-year-old champion's off-the-pace style will be ineffective in a 20-horse race. His lack of early speed could find him caught up in traffic in what is expected to be a tight pack.

Pletcher's star horse won the Breeders' Cup Juvenile to cap his 2022 season, but only two horses have followed that up with a Kentucky Derby victory. Forte breezed to victory in the Fountain of Youth Stakes, but had trouble before pulling out a close victory at the Florida Derby. His Beyer Speed Figure at Gulfstream was five points lower than at the Breeders' Cup Juvenile. "Has he already peaked?" Menez added. See which other horses to fade here.

Another curveball: Menez is bullish on the chances of Two Phil's, even though he is a 12-1 longshot. The horse already has a Graded Stakes victory at Churchill Downs, courtesy of his Street Sense Stakes win in October. The horse drew post No. 3, which hasn't had a winner since 1998 but has an average finish of 8.33, which is sixth-best of the 20 posts. Menez also points out that the running styles of the horses surrounding the No. 3 post could work in Two Phil's advantage as a stalker.

"Take a close look at the other horses around him: Verifying and Confidence Game are expected to go forward, while Tapit Trice is projected to drop back," Menez told SportsLine. "That could leave Two Phil's a very comfortable spot on the inside just behind the first flight of horses." See which other horses to back here.

Menez's top pick is a horse who's "getting better at the right time." He also is high on a massive double-digit longshot who "always passes horses late."

2023 Kentucky Derby odds, horses, post draw



2023 Kentucky Derby odds, horses, post draw