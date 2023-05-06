Just hours before the 149th edition of the Kentucky Derby was set to begin, a significant wrench was thrown into the odds boards as Derby favorite Forte was scratched from the race. Churchill Downs announced the decision following a Saturday morning workout that apparently did not go as planned.

Forte, who entered the Derby on a five-race winning streak, previously stumbled during a workout on the Churchill Downs track Thursday; however, trainer Todd Pletcher and co-owner Mike Repole did not express concern in conversations with the media. Following the Saturday workout, Forte was attended to by a veterinarian appointed by the state racing commission.

At one point a heavy 3-1 favorite to win the Derby, Forte also sat in a solid post position at 15 before his withdrawal. Tapit Twice (9/2) and Angel of Empire (9/2) now sit as the top favorites with the odds board.

Forte is now the fifth horse to be scratched from this Derby, the most in a single such race since 1936. With just 18 horses in the field, it will be the thinnest since 2020, an outlier on its own given only 15 horses took the track in a race delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forte's removal continues a disastrous week at Churchill Downs as five horses have died around the course in preparation for this weekend's races. There is an active investigation with post-mortem examinations ongoing at the University of Kentucky.

The post position draw for the Derby took place Monday. Hit Show and Verifying, both trained by Brad Cox, got the 1-2 spots. In total, Cox will have four horses competing at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

Though Forte is out, Pletcher, an eight-time Eclipse Award winner, will still have a pair of starters in the field: Tapit Trice, Kingsbarns. Click here for a list of all Kentucky Derby horses with their trainers, jockeys and owners.

From the list of 148 winners of the Kentucky Derby so far, 35% have been favorites. However, longshots do sneak through with Rich Strike surprising everyone last year by winning as an 80-1 underdog.

Below are the odds for every horse via Sportsline as well as the post positions for the race.

2023 Kentucky Derby post positions

Hit Show

Verifying Two Phil's Confidence Game Tapit Trice Kingsbarns Reincarnate Mage Skinner (Scratched) Cyclone Mischief Disarm Jace's Road Sun Thunder Angel of Empire Forte (Scratched) Raise Cain Derma Sotogake Rocket Can Lord Miles (Scratched) Continuar (Scratched)

2023 Kentucky Derby odds