Andrew Dodson, a varsity football player at Pulaski County High School in Kentucky, died Monday just one week after suffering a head injury during the school's spring game. Dodson was in his junior year at Pulsaki County, where he played tight end and defensive end for the school's Maroons.

According to the Lexington Herald Leader, Dodson had been running with the ball during last Friday's maroon and white game when he was tackled by a teammate. He suffered a blunt-force trauma injury to his brain after his head collided with the turf.

Dodson was hospitalized and underwent surgery to relieve the pressure in his brain, but never awakened. According to Dodson's father Alan, Andrew had been wearing a helmet and the play ended with a routine, clean tackle.

"KHSAA is a family of its member schools, their administrators, coaches, teachers and fans. But most importantly and as the primary focus, the student-athletes. Andrew Dodson was a member of this family," read a statement by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association. "Today, we all mourn with his family, friends, teammates and the entire KHSAA family, the loss of this young man.

"No words can explain, justify or rationalize tragedies such as these."

Dodson's death prompted condolences and commiseration from across the state, including from the University of Kentucky football program. Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops issued a statement expressing his and the football team's sentiments.

"Our sympathies and prayers are with the family, friends and teammates of Andrew Dodson, a member of the Pulaski County football team," Stoops wrote on Twitter. "We are heartbroken by this tragedy and are deeply sorry for your loss."

According to WKYT, Dodson had been the subject of many social media posts calling for prayer in the wake of his injury.