Landon Cassill will not return to Front Row Motorsports for 2018 NASCAR season

Landon Cassill will not return to Front Row Motorsports next season. The No. 34 driver, currently in 32nd-place, informed JeffGluck.com first and the team has since confirmed it.

"I've had a lot of things in my career where my hard work has paid off and put me in positions to keep myself in the business," Cassill told Jeff Gluck. "I don't really plan on stopping that at all."

Never said it would be easy https://t.co/SXOGFmU6Or — landon cassill (@landoncassill) October 10, 2017

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Front Row Motorsports after this move. David Ragan currently drives the No. 38 car and serves as Cassill's teammate. His contract status is unknown. In September, CBS Sports requested comment from the team regarding the future of the No. 38, however they could not provide an approximate time for any sort of announcement.

Free agent drivers that could make the move to FRM include Danica Patrick as well as former champions Kurt Busch and Matt Kenseth, all of which do not have homes for next season. Kenseth is currently contending in the NASCAR Playoffs Round of 12.