Landon Cassill will not return to Front Row Motorsports for 2018 NASCAR season
Cassill currently sits 32nd in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings
Landon Cassill will not return to Front Row Motorsports next season. The No. 34 driver, currently in 32nd-place, informed JeffGluck.com first and the team has since confirmed it.
"I've had a lot of things in my career where my hard work has paid off and put me in positions to keep myself in the business," Cassill told Jeff Gluck. "I don't really plan on stopping that at all."
There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Front Row Motorsports after this move. David Ragan currently drives the No. 38 car and serves as Cassill's teammate. His contract status is unknown. In September, CBS Sports requested comment from the team regarding the future of the No. 38, however they could not provide an approximate time for any sort of announcement.
Free agent drivers that could make the move to FRM include Danica Patrick as well as former champions Kurt Busch and Matt Kenseth, all of which do not have homes for next season. Kenseth is currently contending in the NASCAR Playoffs Round of 12.
-
Truex wins Round of 12 opener
The No. 78 driver nabs his sixth victory of the season
-
Galen Rupp wins Chicago Marathon
Rupp, the first American male to win since 2002, finished the race in 2 hours, 9 minutes and...
-
NASCAR at Charlotte picks, odds
Busch is going for a win at every track while Johnson looks to extend his wins record at C...
-
Terron Beckham works out like a maniac
Terron Beckham incorporates flips in between different parts of his workout circuit
-
NASCAR Playoffs at Charlotte preview
If he tallies his third straight win, Kyle Busch would be first to take checkered flag at every...
-
Denny Hamlin wants NBA, NFL money
Hamlin says NASCAR salaries don't add up for how long the season is and the danger that drivers...
Add a Comment