Legendary sumo wrestler Akebono Taro died of heart failure this month. Akebono, the first non-Japanese-born wrestler to reach the highest rank of Yokozuna, was 54.
"It is with sadness that we announce Akebono Taro died of heart failure earlier this month while receiving care at a hospital in the Tokyo area," the family said in a statement published by the Associated Press.
The family noted that a private celebration of life will take place and asked for privacy as they mourn. His wife Christine Rowan told the publication that he died "within the past week" but had to "tend to personal matters" before publicly announcing his death.
Akebono is perhaps the most recognizable sumo wrestler in North America. He was born Chad George Ha'aheo Rowan in Waimanalo, Hawaii in 1969 before moving to Tokyo in the late 1980s. Akebone won his first grand championship in 1993. He won 11 grand tournaments in total before retiring in 2001.
His fame can be credited to his success as well as his stature. Akebono ranked among the heaviest and tallest sumo wrestlers, reportedly weighing as much as 500 pounds at 6-feet-8. He also transitioned into mixed martial arts, kickboxing and professional wrestling. Akebono had a challenging run in K-1, famously fighting Royce Gracie, Don Frye and Bob Sapp. He made his pro wrestling debut on WWE SmackDown in 2005, leading to a victory over The Big Show at WrestleMania 21.
"When Akebono became the first-ever foreign-born grand champion, sumo's highest rank, in 1993, he opened the door for other foreign wrestlers to find success in the sport," United States ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, wrote on Twitter. "Throughout his 35 years in Japan, Akebono strengthened the cultural ties between the United States and his adopted homeland by uniting us all through sport."
I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Akebono, a giant in the world of sumo, a proud Hawaiian and a bridge between the United States and Japan.
Athletes and promoters from MMA and pro wrestling flooded social media to share memories of Akebono and give their condolences.
Akebono is survived by his wife, daughter and two sons.