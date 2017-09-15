NASCAR at Chicagoland: TV schedule, live stream, playoff standings, qualifying results, stage lengths

Kyle Busch will be on the pole for the start of the NASCAR playoffs

NASCAR heads to Chicagoland Speedway as the playoffs, formerly known as the Chase, begin in the Monster Energy Cup Series. Sunday will mark the beginning of a 10-race stretch where 16 drivers will compete for the championship.

Front-runner Martin Truex Jr. will be going for his second straight win at Chicagoland and fifth of the season. In 2016, Truex led 32 laps en route to the win. Before last year, he never finished higher than ninth at the track. 

One contender looking to make waves Sunday will be 2012 Cup champion Brad Keselowski. In eight career starts at the track, the No. 2 driver owns two wins, four top fives, six top 10s and a 9.6 average finish. The only other active driver with two victories there is 2014 title winner Kevin Harvick, who is also competing for another one this season.

"Every season you kinda think that the competition can't get any tougher, it seems to get, you know, tougher and we seem to be closer to the same speed every single year, so certainly it's very competitive," playoff contender and 2003 Cup champ Matt Kenseth said in an interview with CBS Sports. "A lot of cars are very close to the same speed and there's a lot of great race teams, everybody's pit stops are really fast on pit road, a lot of great drivers, so the competition is definitely tough."

Sure there are familiar faces like Kenseth, 2004 title winner Kurt Busch and seven-time champ Jimmie Johnson but there are plenty of young guns making a push for the Cup this year as well. Kyle Larson (25 years old), Ryan Blaney (23), Chase Elliott (21), Austin Dillon (27) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (29) are among the influx of youth heading into the playoffs. Larson, Dillon and Elliott are making their second playoff appearances, while Blaney and Stenhouse are competing in their first playoffs.

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Tale of the Turtles 400

Location: Chicagoland Speedway
Date: Sunday, Sept. 17
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Length: 267 laps/400.5 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 80
Stage 2: Ends on lap 160
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 267
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports App

How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series TheHouse.com 300

Location: Chicagoland Speedway
Date: Saturday, Sept. 16
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Length: 200 laps/300 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 45
Stage 2: Ends on lap 90
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 200
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: NBC Sports AppTwitter (Martin Truex Jr. dashboard camera)

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Tale of the Turtles 400 starting lineup

  1. Kyle Busch
  2. Denny Hamlin
  3. Martin Truex Jr.
  4. Kevin Harvick
  5. Brad Keselowski
  6. Kyle Larson
  7. Joey Logano
  8. Chase Elliott
  9. Austin Dillon
  10. Matt Kenseth
  11. Clint Bowyer
  12. Ryan Blaney
  13. Daniel Suarez
  14. Jimmie Johnson
  15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  16. Ryan Newman
  17. Kurt Busch
  18. Chris Buescher
  19. Jamie McMurray
  20. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  21. Aric Almirola
  22. Danica Patrick
  23. Ty Dillon
  24. Erik Jones
  25. Kasey Kahne
  26. Trevor Bayne
  27. Landon Cassill
  28. Paul Menard
  29. AJ Allmendinger
  30. Michael McDowell
  31. David Ragan
  32. Matt DiBenedetto
  33. Corey LaJoie
  34. Reed Sorenson
  35. Cole Whitt
  36. Gray Gaulding
  37. Jeffrey Earnhardt
  38. Timmy Hill
  39. Ray Black Jr.
  40. Brett Moffitt

Bold - indicates previous winners at Chicagoland

Italics - indicates NASCAR playoff drivers

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings

POSITION

DRIVER

CAR #

POINTS

BEHIND

WINS

1.

Martin Truex Jr.

78

2053

LEADER

4

2.

Kyle Larson

42

2033

-20

4

3.

Kyle Busch

18

2029

-24

2

4.

Brad Keselowski

2

2019

-34

2

5.

Jimmie Johnson

48

2017

-36

3

6.

Kevin Harvick

4

2015

-38

1

7.

Denny Hamlin

11

2013

-40

2

8.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

2010

-43

2

9.

Ryan Blaney

21

2008

-45

1

10.

Chase Elliott

24

2006

-47

0

11.

Ryan Newman

31

2005

-48

1

12.

Kurt Busch

41

2005

-48

1

13.

Kasey Kahne

5

2005

-48

1

14.

Austin Dillon

3

2005

-48

1

15.

Matt Kenseth

20

2005

-48

0

16.

Jamie McMurray

1

2003

-50

0

