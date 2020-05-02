Oaklawn Park Pick 3 odds, top predictions: Handicapping champion reveals May 2 horse racing best bets

Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Saturday an accomplished and evenly-matched field of older horses faces off in a wide-open 2020 Oaklawn Handicap at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Ark. Combatant, who is coming off a win in the Grade 1 Santa Anita Handicap on March 7, has been installed as the 4-1 favorite in the Oaklawn Handicap, a Grade 2 race that drew 14 entrants. The race is the middle leg of a Pick 3 that begins with Race 11 and ends with Race 13.

The Pick 3 requires a bettor to pick the winner in three consecutive races. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has evaluated each of the three races in the Pick 3 beginning in Race 11, and, with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing predictions before building any Pick 3 tickets at Oaklawn Park for Saturday, May 2.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races" and a co-host of the "In the Money Players' Podcast," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes in February, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien that paid a healthy $344. Last month in the Beholder Mile, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. On April 2 he hit the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park, which paid $221.55.

On April 11 he crushed the Oaklawn Stakes, giving out a $5 exacta that paid a whopping $1,338. Three days later he hit the Pick 4 once again, this time at Will Rogers Downs, for $649.60. In the Apple Blossom Handicap on April 18 he nailed a $25 win bet on Ce Ce, which paid $245. On April 22 he hit the late PIck 4 at Will Rogers again, this time for $129, and on April 24 he won $687 after hitting the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn.

Kinchen is high on Warrior's Charge, an 8-1 long shot in the Oaklawn Handicap, the second leg of the Pick 3. This 4-year-old son of Munnings has four wins and three thirds in eight career starts. He has won two straight races and four of his last five.

After winning the Grade 3 Razorback on Feb. 17, Warrior's Charge was pointed by his connections toward the Oaklawn Handicap. "He is game," Kinchen told SportsLine. "He will fight."

Kinchen also is high on Nadal, the 5-2 favorite in the final leg of the Pick 3. A son of 2010 Breeders' Cup Classic champion Blame, Nadal is undefeated in three career starts. He is coming off a win in a sloppy Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park on March 14.

In that race, he set a torrid pace and still had enough to hold off the closers. "The fact that he ran that well on a sloppy track with a fast pace can't be ignored," Kinchen added.

