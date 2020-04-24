Oaklawn Park Pick 4 odds, top predictions: Handicapping champion reveals April 24 horse racing best bets

Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Friday Strike That will try to stay hot when he leaves the starting gate at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Ark. A 4-year-old gelded son of Biondetti, Strike That has three wins and one second in four career starts. He is coming off a victory at Oaklawn on March 29 and has been installed as the 3-1 favorite in Race 9.

The race is the third leg of the late Pick 4, which requires a bettor to pick the winner of four consecutive races. The Pick 4 begins with Race 7 at 5:06 p.m. ET and ends with Race 10. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has evaluated each of the four races in the late Pick 4, and, with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing best bets before building any late Pick 4 tickets at Oaklawn Park for Friday, April 24.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races" and a co-host of the "In the Money Players' Podcast," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes in February, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien that paid a healthy $344. Last month in the Beholder Mile, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. On April 2 he hit the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park, which paid $221.55.

On April 11 he crushed the Oaklawn Stakes, giving out a $5 exacta that paid a whopping $1,338. Three days later, he hit the Pick 4 once again, this time at Will Rogers Downs, for $649.60. In Saturday's Apple Blossom Handicap he nailed a $25 win bet on Ce Ce, which paid $245. And on Wednesday he hit the Pick 5 at Will Rogers Downs again, this time for $129.

Now, Kinchen has handicapped the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park for Friday, April 24, made his picks and constructed his tickets. You can head here to see them.

Top Oaklawn Park Pick 4 predictions for April 24

Kinchen is high on Ragtime Blues, the 3-1 favorite in Race 7, the opening leg of the Pick 4 sequence. This 3-year-old son of Union Rags finished second in his only career start. He is making his first start in seven months.

Trained by Bob Baffert, Ragtime Blues has been working well for his comeback race. In addition this $500,000 purchase "drew well and looks to have all the talent necessary," Kinchen told SportsLine.

Kinchen also is high on No Parole, the 3-1 favorite in Race 10. This 3-year-old son of Violence has three wins in four career starts. But he is coming off an eighth-place finish and a 49-length defeat in the Grade 2 Rebel Stakes, which was run on the slop on March 14.

But on Friday No Parole meets a much easier field, cuts back in distance and avoids the slop. "I am willing to forgive his eighth-place effort because of the sloppy surface and distance," Kinchen added. "He was undefeated before that."

How to make Oaklawn Park picks for April 24

In addition Kinchen is high on a long shot in Race 9. This horse is coming off a loss but drew well and could spice up the Pick 4. He's sharing his Pick 4 grid only at SportsLine.

How has Kinchen structured his Pick 4 ticket for Friday? And which shot can win at a big price? Visit SportsLine to see Kinchen's picks for the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park on Friday, and find out.